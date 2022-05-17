ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Corrections officer suspended for ‘vile’ post on Buffalo mass shooting

By Nick Veronica
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDEug_0fhHpRIG00

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told News 4 it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under 25 years of experience with the department.

“The comments made by this correction officer are despicable, stand in violation of multiple Department rules and will not be tolerated. This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department,” it said in a statement.

“The individual responsible has been suspended without pay and DOCCS will be seeking termination. The Department has engaged the Civil Rights Task Force, which we are members of, for potential criminal prosecution. The Department has also launched an internal investigation to identify and discipline any staff who may have engaged with the posting.”

News 4 has reviewed the social media post but is choosing not to share it. It made light of the domestic terrorist attack that took the lives of 10 people and injured three others.

“We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can, the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America,” President Biden said Tuesday after visiting with the victim’s families in Buffalo. “Silence is complicity, we cannot remain silent.”

* * *

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here .

Comments / 1

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Calm after the racist storm, Buffalo shootings cease following massacre

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said his officers are focusing on guns. “What drives the violence is guns,” Gramaglia stated during a news conference before the Tops shooting. Eight days before the self-avowed white supremacist Payton Gendron’s mass shooting in Buffalo, detectives laid out a hoard of weaponry that...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attica, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Attica, NY
Crime & Safety
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vile#Mass Shooting#Civil Rights#Violent Crime#News 4#Department#Doccs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo shooting an unfortunate reminder of 2009 Binghamton tragedy

The scenes from last weekend's shooting in Buffalo are emotional images that Americans across the nation won’t soon forget. Innocent lives taken in instant. While the tragedy will live on, for some, it hits much closer to home. It was 13 years ago when a gunman opened fire inside...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Buffalo Mayor, President Biden, Broome Co. District Attorney

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reporting in Buffalo and Binghamton all week, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan focuses Newsmakers on the deadly mass shooting at a Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. First, a one-on-one interview with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. Second, unedited remarks from President Joe Biden, who...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Arrests made in connection to downtown Buffalo shooting early Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a downtown shooting that happened early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police. Two Buffalo residents, 23-year-old Kyle Mickens and 24-year-old Dalton Edge Jr., face charges that include attempted murder, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy