Lassen County, CA

What a difference a week makes

By Submitted
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week there was snow and freezing temperatures, today folks at Almanor will see mid-seventy on the weather gauge. Lassen received a couple of feet of fresh snow and lake level continues to rise currently sitting above 4484, which is higher than it has been in a couple of years. Water...

Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary May 20, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) May 20……….. —……….. 42……….. 0.0. Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2021) Snow 45 inches. Precipitation: 36.78 inches.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Several recreation sites opening on the Plumas National Forest, but exercise caution

Several recreation sites on the Plumas National Forest are opening this weekend, with additional sites opening in the coming weeks as the summer recreation season starts. Opening tomorrow, Friday, May 20, are numerous sites in the Feather River Canyon, Lake Davis Recreation Area, Frenchman Lake, Antelope Lake Recreation Area, Bucks Lake Recreation Area, and isolated sites on the Beckwourth and Mount Hough Ranger District operated by Outdoors in Plumas as a concessionaire under permit with the Plumas National Forest.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Greenville Rising: May 18 – hopeful day in the valley

This is the very first allergy season in Indian Valley where I’ve been grateful for my red eyes and sneezing, because if that’s happening it means flora and pollen are happening and I, like many of you, are so very grateful for what is coming back. The mountains surrounding our valley are beginning to show more of a patchwork swaths of green next to denuded mountain sides.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter: May 13-16 – strange behavior continues

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for May 13-May 16, 2022. May 13.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County, CA
Plumas County News

Fair board agenda packed with happenings for the county

Plumas Sierra Fair Board president Cindy Noble called the relatively new board to order May 18 at the fairgrounds in the newly named “bunkhouse.”. All events are “on” for 2022 so there were plenty of topics on the agenda. The board members representing all areas of the county are Andrea Ceresola, Kenny Chance, Jenay Cogle, James Griffin, Christian Kennedy, Duncan Kennedy, Susan Neer, and 2022 president, Cindy Noble. Two members resigned after many years of service: Thelma Olson (over 30 years of service), and Darlene Buckhout (6 years). A few members of the public were present for the meeting. The primary activities at most Fair Board meetings is for the board to hear the reports from Fairgrounds Manager John Steffanic and offer input and vote when necessary. Fortunately, Steffanic is an avid storyteller and the reports are always entertaining and exceedingly informative.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Concert on the Green: Music comes back to Greenville

For the 150 or so people who pulled out their lawn chairs and picnic blankets the afternoon of May 15 to sit on the grass of Greenville High School’s quad, the day was a welcome respite from now typical Greenville meetings. The event wasn’t about fire. It was about music.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Tourism association offering grants for special events

The Feather River Tourism Association (FRTA) is offering micro-region grants up to $2,500 for special events to bring visitors to Plumas County, resulting in increased room nights for lodging providers. If you have a great idea for an event but need some extra funding to pull it off, including funds for promotion and marketing, this pot of money could be right for your business or organization.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Bernard John “Buzz” McLaughlin

Bernard John “Buzz” McLaughlin passed away from a sudden heart attack on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Lake Almanor, CA. Buzz was born November 14, 1951, in San Mateo, CA, to Dr. Bernard and LaReine McLaughlin. He was highly regarded in the Lake Tahoe, Reno and Lake Almanor areas as the owner of McLaughlin Electric.
SAN MATEO, CA
John Crotty
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: United We Stand…Divided We Fall

Over the last couple of months the campaign for Sheriff has become increasingly negative and divisive. It has been difficult to see so many people battling each other within the communities of this county that I care so deeply for. While I absolutely support everyone’s right to an opinion and sharing facts, I do not condone mudslinging and tearing eachother down. Especially directed at the Sheriff’s Office team that has worked so tirelessly.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Ballots trickling into the Plumas County elections office

According to the Plumas County elections officer, as of this afternoon, May 20, six percent of Plumas County registered voters have returned their June 7 Primary ballots. The more ballots that are returned before Election Day, the sooner Plumas County residents will know the results of the election. Those that are postmarked June 7 will be counted after they are received in the mail.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

With seismic requirements looming, local hospitals seek state help

Plumas District Hospital is just eight years away from radical changes, unless a new hospital is built that meets state seismic requirements. PDH is not alone. Hospitals across the state, including those in Chester and Portola, also must meet Senate Bill-1953 that mandates all hospitals rebuild or retrofit by 2030 to remain fully operational in the event of an 8.0 earthquake.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: I Endorse Froggatt

I am honored to endorse Cindie Froggatt as Plumas County Assessor. As a neighboring Assessor, I work closely with the Plumas Assessor’s Office in ensuring ranches in our shared Sierra Valley are assessed in a fair and equitable manner. Cindie has been with the Plumas County Assessor for many...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It’s best when votes are earned; I support Todd Johns

I’ve been watching the campaign for Sheriff closely, it’s heating up, and that’s when it gets interesting, and should anyway. It takes me back to when I first ran for public office and was elected to the Plumas County Board of Education, (school board), and then later, elected to the Plumas County Board of supervisors, all from my home district of Indian Valley; in so doing, my entire life became a subject for public scrutiny, as it always is when one steps up to run for any public office. I won my elections, except for the last one, which was for county clerk, but, by then, I was divorced, my kids were raised, and I was attending college, part time, but I was well qualified, as was my opponent.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Behavioral Health Director lauds partnerships — particularly with the Sheriff

A few appreciations as I leave my position as the director of Plumas County Behavioral Health (PCBH)…. Nearly four years ago I was appointed by our Board of Supervisors to be the next behavioral health director for Plumas County. I quickly realized there were community partners eager to improve how behavioral health services were delivered and the desire to partner in the delivery of these services. The school district had a need for more mental health services in the schools. In partnership, we made that happen. The social services department needed timely services delivered to children placed into the foster care system and, together, we achieved that goal. Our probation department needed services for their probationers, we collaborated to fulfill this need. Assembly Bill 1810 (AB 1810) was passed into law July 1, 2018, which paved the way to develop a diversion program targeting those with mental illness who are also involved in the criminal justice system. In partnership with the District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the Superior Court, we developed a diversion program to address the cycle of incarceration for those with mental illness and have achieved positive results. We were the first small county in the state to develop this service.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

DA files charges against Portola man in home invasion robbery

Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister filed a nine-count complaint against James Woodrow Swangler, age 26, of Portola, on May 19. The complaint consists of seven felonies, including allegations of home invasion robbery and kidnap to commit robbery, and two misdemeanor charges. If convicted, Swangler faces a life term in prison.
PORTOLA, CA

