ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Lexington County law enforcement community honoring fallen heroes during memorial service

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Members of the Lexington County law enforcement community are honoring our fallen heroes this week. As part of National Police Week, a memorial service will be held...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Police investigating deadly shooting of a teenager in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. According to deputies, they were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for reports of a shooting. Police say once on scene, officers found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds, both were rushed to the hospital where the 17-year-old died from his injuries.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Intersection dedicated to the memory of fallen Cayce Police Officer Barr

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The intersection of 12th and Taylor Streets has been dedicated to honor the life and legacy of fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. Thursday’s dedication by the Department of Transportation renamed the intersection to the “Cayce PD Corporal Roy Drew Barr Memorial Intersection.”. Officer...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Town of Batesburg-Leesville names new police chief

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Town officials say Darren Amick has been named the new Chief of Police for the Town of Batesburg-Leesville. He replaces Chief Wallace Oswald, who is retiring after serving in the role for 42 years. Batesburg-Leesville Town Manager Ted Luckadoo is confident that Amick will continue the...
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Doko Meadows hosting another “Movie in the Park,” Saluda County Sheriff’s Office collecting fans to give to those in need and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can enjoy a glass of wine, food and live music in Irmo Town Park this evening. The Irmo Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Red, White, and Blues” Wine Walk happening right now. The event goes until 8pm. Tickets are $35 and include wine tastings, appetizers and a commemorative wine glass.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating after car collides into store on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating after a car ran into the window of a store in the 6800 block of Garners Ferry Road. Investigators say the “It’s Fashion Time” store was open at the time, but no employees were at the front of the store.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

One dead after a train and vehicle collision in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a train struck a vehicle this morning. It happened after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Cushman Drive and Ames Road, according to Columbia Police. The Columbia Police Department says the driver of the car was traveling west on Koon...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCSO: Mother and daughter charged with assaulting student at Ebenezer Middle School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and daughter are behind bars, accused of assaulting a middle school student. At about 2:30 p.m. on May 18, 2022, authorities say the resource officer at Ebenezer Middle School called for backup, referencing a fight in progress. Once backup arrived, deputies say 67-year-old Mamie Smith and 32-year-old Whitney Smith were detained. Investigators say the duo buzzed the front door of the school and told school staff they needed to go to the attendance office. Once buzzed into the building, deputies say both women ran down the hallway and confronted a juvenile. According to authorities, they pushed the student against a wall, began hitting her and scratched her in the face and head. Deputies say another student was pushed and hit, and a third was assaulted.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Agencies#Law Enforcement Officer#Sc#Wolo#Lexington Sheriff#Lcsd News
abccolumbia.com

Authorities in Irmo investigating suspicious fire from over the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In Irmo, police and firefighters are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious fire” of an unoccupied residence. Irmo Police need your help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage around the time of the fire. Investigators want to speak with him about the incident.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia, Academy Sports help students get summer rolling

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This weekend the Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Columbia officers, the Columbia Parks and Rec, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, and Columbia District One City Councilwoman Tina Herbert are teaming up with Academy Sports and Outdoors to celebrate National Bike Month. What better way to get...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Protestors in Sumter demand the release of Brittany Martin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Sumter mother and local activist has been sentenced to four years in jail for highly aggravated breach of peace this week. Thursday afternoon, racial justice groups were outside the Sumter Courthouse protesting her sentencing. Brittany martin was charged after comments she made during a protest...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia-Richland Firefighters on scene of house fire on Laurel Hill Lane

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Laurel Hill Lane. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly after 3 p.m., and they encountered heavy smoke. Authorities say one home was fully on fire, with flames spreading to another structure.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abccolumbia.com

Columbia fire crews respond to house fire on Greene Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Greene Street. Authorities say they responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was assessed for heat exhaustion.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD looking for missing woman with medical conditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 24-year-old woman who was reported missing a week ago. Authorities say Key’asia Walker was last seen at the Spinx gas station in the 7200 block of Garners Ferry Road at around 3:30 p.m. on May 13, and she was in a black Toyota Rav 4 that had a handicap sticker on the rearview mirror.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Workers at Columbia Starbucks location on strike

Columbia, S.C. (S.C.)–Some employees at a Midlands Starbucks have gone on strike. In a statement provided to ABC Columbia, an employee representative says the strike is in response to recent firings at the location over attempts to join a union. Employees we spoke with say they want to go...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree off Grover Wilson Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person died after their car crashed into a tree in the Blythewood area. Officials say the collision occurred around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, on Grover Wilson Road near Dobson Road. According to troopers, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Grover Wilson Road when they went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local cyclists take to Main Street for Bike to Work Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Bike to Work Day and some local cyclists took to the roads to enjoy the official day! Groups rode and met at the State House to take part in the event Friday morning. Participants say now is a good time to get out and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: “Kitten Palooza” at Pawmetto Lifeline ends Saturday, swim season coming up in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pawmetto Lifeline is at full capacity, and it is offering a special adoption event for some homeless felines this weekend. This Friday and Saturday only, “Kitten Palooza” will be celebrated with all kittens adoptions for just $75, or two for $125. All kittens are neutered or spayed, dewormed, microchipped and vaccinated. Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoptions hours will be Friday and Saturday from 12-6 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy