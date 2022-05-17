Holy Name 2nd and 3rd Graders Make Cards For Sheridan Area Senior Citizens
By Kevin Koile
Sheridan Media
4 days ago
One Sheridan area Catholic school took the phrase “one good deed deserves another,” and did just that. Earlier this year, students in Mrs. Johnson’s 2nd and 3rd grade class at Holy Name Catholic School,...
May is graduation month for Sheridan area schools. For many years, the high school graduation ceremonies have been held on Memorial Day weekend, and this year they are on May 29. In this story we will take a look back at graduations in Sheridan through the years. The first high...
The Sheridan Community Land Trust and Youth, Inc, volunteer fence removal field day and BBQ that was scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at the Thorne-Rider Youth Camp in Story has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. The fence removal and BBQ will now take place at 1 pm, Saturday, July 23. According to information from the Land Trust, volunteers will help remove approximately a half-mile of fence on the boundary of Thorne-Rider Youth Camp and Thorne Rider Road to help wildlife move across the property safely. The fence will be replaced with a wildlife friendly design at a later date.
During this week’s meeting of the Northern Wyoming Community College District held in Buffalo, one citizen spoke during the public comment portion of their agenda, saying he was against the proposed land swap between Sheridan College and the Wyoming National Guard. David Black said the current National Guard Armory...
Eatons’ Ranch annual horse drive came through Leiter, Wyoming on Friday night, May 20 rested overnight, and ate a filling breakfast Saturday morning before continuing on towards Sheridan. Eatons’ Ranch is the oldest dude ranch in the United States. Eatons’ Ranch is celebrating over 140 years of the ranching...
Since 4A golf doesn’t do a conference meet the week before the state meet in the fall season, the teams have it at the end of the spring season instead. Sheridan hosted and won both the boys and girls competition. Junior Samantha Spielman, who placed 3rd in the 2021...
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced that Brian Wille of Sheridan joins a list of six other Wyoming anglers that can say they mastered the state’s waters. The Game and Fish is happy to announce the newest Ultimate Anglers who caught 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming. The achievement is recognized as part of the department’s Master Angler program.
SHS ATHLETE SIGNINGS – This weekend marks the end of the high school track and field and soccer seasons and two Sheridan Broncs will continue to play the sport they excel in, at the collegiate level. Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has more. STATE SOCCER – The Sheridan high...
Just over $1 million in grant funding for the expansion and renovation of the airport commercial terminal building project will be applied for after the Sheridan County Commission approved the application this week. Airport Manager John Stopka brought the request before the commission and explained more about the funding and...
The weather wasn’t the best, but the competition was. The Sheridan boys repeat as 4A state champs with 134.5 points. Cheyenne Central was 2nd with 99.5. The Tongue River boys win their first 2A state title since 1985 and 3rd in school history with 191.50 points. Big Horn were runners-up with 116.5.
Both the Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs seek their 2nd state soccer title in school history. The boys last won it all in 2011, and the girls in 1993. All games played at Cheyenne East. (#2W) Kelly Walsh 1 (#3E) Cheyenne Central 0. (#1E) Sheridan 4 (#4W) Star Valley 0.
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Commission Chairman Lonnie Wright encouraged residents to take advantage of the Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program. Property taxes have increased in the Cowboy State, in some areas property taxes have doubled since 2014. Relief for Wyoming citizens was a...
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse Program, Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringely spoke on the budgeting process. Ringley told listeners that his “hat is off” to the elected officials and department heads at the county, saying they “held the line” and did not approach the commission with “pie in the sky” requests regarding funding.
STATE TRACK – Opening day at the state track and field championships in Casper had mixed results in the weather as officials needed to postpone some events on to today’s roster of events while some events did go off as planned yesterday. Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has all...
A man was arraigned on numerous charges at a hearing Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Two separate arraignments were held for 28-year-old Darren Tipton. In the first hearing, Tipton pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery. Tipton was arrested and charged with the alleged crimes on April 27 for an incident that took place at a residence in Sheridan. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a three-day jury trial for October 24 and set a pretrial conference for September 22 at 9 am. The strangulation charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The charge of domestic battery is punishable by up to six-months in jail and a fine of up to $750.
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 33-year-old Sammi Morehead. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached with the State and sentenced Morehead to 4 to 5 years in prison for the charge of felony burglary, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation, and 365 days in the Sheridan County Detention Center for the charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, suspended in lieu of one-year of supervised probation to run concurrent to the sentence for the burglary charge.
A recent hearing in 4th Judicial District Court that was initially scheduled as a sentencing for a Sheridan man turned into a hearing to determine if he had violated terms of his bond that were set last fall in Sheridan County Circuit Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details.
