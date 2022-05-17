Holy Name 2nd and 3rd Graders Make Cards For Sheridan Area Senior Citizens

A man was arraigned on numerous charges at a hearing Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Two separate arraignments were held for 28-year-old Darren Tipton. In the first hearing, Tipton pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery. Tipton was arrested and charged with the alleged crimes on April 27 for an incident that took place at a residence in Sheridan. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a three-day jury trial for October 24 and set a pretrial conference for September 22 at 9 am. The strangulation charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The charge of domestic battery is punishable by up to six-months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

1 DAY AGO