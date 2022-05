DETROIT — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have seized around 2,175 pounds of marijuana that were hidden in boxes of pool toys in Detroit last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection did an X-ray scan of a semi-truck along with a physical inspection by officers and a K-9 team, which led them to the discovery of 2,175 pounds of marijuana on May 11.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO