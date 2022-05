Please disregard this message if you recently received and reviewed / acted upon an email that came directly from Boulder County Elections earlier this month. This email is being sent to residents subscribed to either the Marshall Fire Recovery email listserv or Marshall Fire Debris Management listserv. No further correspondence from the Clerk & Recorder will be emailed to either of these lists after today. Boulder County simply wants to ensure all residents are informed on their voter registration options.

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO