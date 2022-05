ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 58 more cultivator licenses Thursday and some of them are in the Finger Lakes area. Growing Family Farms in Monroe County, Emily Kyle Nutrition and Proper re-leaf in Livingston County, and Gage Farms in Yates County all got the go-ahead to grow cannabis for the adult-use market in New York.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO