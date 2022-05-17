ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofía Vergara's Priceless Reaction to Being Caught Playing Jackpot Party

 4 days ago
Sofía Vergara was caught on set playing a game on her smartphone. It looks like she was playing Jackpot Party, her favorite game to unwind during long shooting days.

Sofía was so immersed in the game that when she finally realized there was a phone recording her a few inches away, her hilarious reaction was just priceless!

Jackpot Party is One of America’s favorite social casino games, with millions of daily players. It's both free to download and to play and includes many popular slots from Vegas, such as Huff N Puff, Monopoly, Flintstones, Heidy’s bier Haus, Planet Moolah, Lock it Link slots, and more, so no surprise it's also Sofía's favorite.

If you want to join Sofía in the game, and maybe find yourself playing against her in one of their tournaments, you can download the game for free here or scan the QR code.

