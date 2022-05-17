ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to Star in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932'

By Philiana Ng‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Mirren and Harrison Ford are joining the Yellowstone family. The duo will headline 1932, the next prequel series in Taylor Sheridan's franchise following 1883, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. The series will debut in December on the streaming service. 1932 (working title) will introduce a new generation of the Dutton...

