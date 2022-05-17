NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's wife Ashley files for divorce: Polo star, 30, who played with Prince Harry says marriage is 'irretrievably broken' and claims he 'committed a tortious act' as racing star, 43, is left 'heartbroken'

NASCAR star Kurt Busch and his wife are getting a divorce after she claimed he 'committed a tortious act'.

Ashley, 30, filed for legal separation from the 43-year-old athlete because their marriage was 'irretrievably broken'.

The professional polo player turned businesswoman said her husband had cut her off financially and she had signed a prenup.

Meanwhile Busch released an emotional statement saying he was 'heartbroken' and wanted to resolve the matter in private.

Ashley filed the bombshell documents - seen by TMZ - in Florida on May 9 after their relationship turned sour last month.

She claimed Busch had cut her off financially by blocking access to their joint bank account and credit cards.

Ashley said the 2017 Daytona 500 winner demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June. She also admitted she had signed a prenup.

The pair have been married for nearly six years - having met in 2015 and walking down the aisle in December 2016 - but do not share any children.

She is a lifelong polo player from Virginia and was a global brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association in 2017.

She has played with Prince Harry with the Sentebale Polo, where they won the trophy Sentebale Polo 2018 in Berkshire in England.

They appeared in the 2019 reality TV show Racing Wives and since then they have appeared on each others' Instagram pages frequently.

Ashley shared a shot of them staring into each others' eyes on February 8 captioned: 'Five years ago we were married on this special island, St Barths you have our hearts.'

Meanwhile Busch shared a post on March 8 of them saying: 'Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all women today and a special shout out to the two most important women in my life.'

The athlete released a somber statement after news of their divorce broke on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: 'I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage.'

He added: 'Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.'

Busch was previously married to Eva Bryan, having got together in July 2006 before splitting five years later in June 2011.

In 2014 he was investigated for allegedly assaulting his then girlfriend Patricia Driscoll, who broke down in court as she asked for a protective order against him.

She claimed he 'snapped' and attacked her after hurling insults at her in their motorhome in Dover because he was furious about his performance in a race.

Driscoll did not call police to report the alleged attack until six weeks later.

She told a court through tears at the time: 'It scared me because he just snapped.'

Busch denied her claims and said she was trying to exact revenge against him after he ended their relationship.

Charges were never filed and he was reinstated to his NASCAR team after a short suspension.

The motorsport star has got off to a flier this season and won the Kansas Speedway on Sunday.