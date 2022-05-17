ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's wife Ashley files for divorce: Polo star, 30, who played with Prince Harry says marriage is 'irretrievably broken' and claims he 'committed a tortious act' as racing star, 43, is left 'heartbroken'

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

NASCAR star Kurt Busch and his wife are getting a divorce after she claimed he 'committed a tortious act'.

Ashley, 30, filed for legal separation from the 43-year-old athlete because their marriage was 'irretrievably broken'.

The professional polo player turned businesswoman said her husband had cut her off financially and she had signed a prenup.

Meanwhile Busch released an emotional statement saying he was 'heartbroken' and wanted to resolve the matter in private.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7zAY_0fhHmHJv00
NASCAR star Kurt Busch and his wife (pictured in 2018) are getting a divorce after she claimed he 'committed a tortious act' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNWPE_0fhHmHJv00
Ashley, 30, filed for legal separation from the 43-year-old athlete (pictured together last year) because their marriage was 'irretrievably broken'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAjUI_0fhHmHJv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5tCk_0fhHmHJv00

Ashley filed the bombshell documents - seen by TMZ - in Florida on May 9 after their relationship turned sour last month.

She claimed Busch had cut her off financially by blocking access to their joint bank account and credit cards.

Ashley said the 2017 Daytona 500 winner demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June. She also admitted she had signed a prenup.

The pair have been married for nearly six years - having met in 2015 and walking down the aisle in December 2016 - but do not share any children.

She is a lifelong polo player from Virginia and was a global brand ambassador for the U.S. Polo Association in 2017.

She has played with Prince Harry with the Sentebale Polo, where they won the trophy Sentebale Polo 2018 in Berkshire in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSiSc_0fhHmHJv00
Ashley filed the bombshell documents - seen by TMZ - in Florida on May 9 after their relationship turned sour last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFSvb_0fhHmHJv00
Left to right: Ashley, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Enda Kenny, Nacho Figuares and Miguel Mendoza pose with the Sentebale Polo 2018 trophy after the Sentebale Polo 2018 in England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtXbV_0fhHmHJv00
The polo player turned model and businesswoman posts stunning shots of her collection on Instagram

They appeared in the 2019 reality TV show Racing Wives and since then they have appeared on each others' Instagram pages frequently.

Ashley shared a shot of them staring into each others' eyes on February 8 captioned: 'Five years ago we were married on this special island, St Barths you have our hearts.'

Meanwhile Busch shared a post on March 8 of them saying: 'Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all women today and a special shout out to the two most important women in my life.'

The athlete released a somber statement after news of their divorce broke on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: 'I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage.'

He added: 'Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.'

Busch was previously married to Eva Bryan, having got together in July 2006 before splitting five years later in June 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJnTL_0fhHmHJv00
Victory at the checkered flag: Regardless of what is going on in his personal life, he is having a solid 2022 season as he won at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday

In 2014 he was investigated for allegedly assaulting his then girlfriend Patricia Driscoll, who broke down in court as she asked for a protective order against him.

She claimed he 'snapped' and attacked her after hurling insults at her in their motorhome in Dover because he was furious about his performance in a race.

Driscoll did not call police to report the alleged attack until six weeks later.

She told a court through tears at the time: 'It scared me because he just snapped.'

Busch denied her claims and said she was trying to exact revenge against him after he ended their relationship.

Charges were never filed and he was reinstated to his NASCAR team after a short suspension.

The motorsport star has got off to a flier this season and won the Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It was a rough experience': 90210 star Brian Austin Green, 48, says he lost 20lbs during a recent bout with ulcerative colitis as he is joined by pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 38, for GMA interview

Brian Austin Green revealed on Good Morning America that he lost 20 pounds during a recent struggle with ulcerative colitis. The 48-year-old actor was joined by his partner Sharna Burgess, 38, as he discussed his recent health issues on the program. Green said he 'dealt with ulcerative colitis a few...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Virginia State
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Patricia Driscoll
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ashley
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Files For Divorce#Tmz#The U S Polo Association#Racing Wives
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Sony is accused of using 'dirty tricks' to ensure Harry Styles' new single As It Was won the charts battle against Britain's Eurovision hero Sam Ryder

Harry Styles' record company has been accused of using 'dirty tricks' to ensure his single won the charts battle with Eurovision hero Sam Ryder . Industry sources say Sony was determined to have the former One Direction star's track, As It Was, in top spot as his new album Harry's House was released this weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight star Holly Greenstein say she has had 'zero communication' with ex Andrew Davis since the show - as she gushes about her 'positive' new relationship

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis had one of the most disastrous relationships on the most recent season of Married At First Sight. So it's no surprise that the pair haven't been in contact since filming wrapped on the controversial series. Speaking to Yahoo, Holly said: 'I’ve had zero communication with...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy