Caroline Daur puts on a leggy display in a fuchsia frilled mini dress as she attends the Final Cut screening on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Model Caroline Daur turned heads on Tuesday as she took to the Cannes Film Festival's opening night red carpet.

The 27-year-old looked stunning in a fashion-forward mini dress, which was layered with thousands of metallic fuchsia frills.

Caroline beamed as she posed up a storm at the screening of French movie Final Cut, flaunting her elegant pins for the cameras.

Gorgeous: Model Caroline Daur,27,  looked stunning in a metallic frilled fuchsia mini dress on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday

The German model wore her hair slicked into a chic bun as she opted for a glamorous palette of make-up.

Caroline added a little extra glamour to the ensemble with a pair of long gold chain earrings.

The statuesque stunner also slipped her feet into a pair of extra-tall hot pink platform heels for her mesmerising red carpet appearance.

Stunning: The statuesque stunner also slipped her feet into a pair of extra-tall hot pink platform heels for her red carpet appearance
Good choice: Carrying the colour into her accessories the star chose a matching Valentino clutch with gold chain detail
Carrying the colour into her accessories the star chose a matching Valentino clutch with gold chain detail.

The Adidas model posed with her hand on hip as he stopped on the grand staircase, displaying a freshly painted black manicure in the process.

Later Caroline, waved to the trawls of movie fans before finally heading inside to the star studded premiere.

Over here! Photographers called her name as they were desperate to get a shot of the gorgeous star
Hello! Later Caroline, waved to the trawls of movie fans before finally heading inside to the swanky premiere
Model good looks: Caroline joined the star studded guest list for the premiere of movie Final Cut 

The film chosen to open the festival will be Final Cut, a comedy love letter to filmmaking and Z-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning The Artist.

Its director Michel Hazanavicius said it was 'a joyous celebration of film people, which I hope will encourage others to get involved'.

The two-week annual event, will also see hotly-anticipated films Top Gun: Maverick and King of Rock 'N Roll' biopic 'Elvis' shown.

On Wednesday, Hollywood star Tom Cruise will arrive at the film festival for the first time in 30 years as his much-delayed blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick gets its European premiere.

Love letter: Its director Michel Hazanavicius said it was 'a joyous celebration of film people, which I hope will encourage others to get involved'
Can't wait: The two-week annual event, will also see hotly-anticipated films Top Gun: Maverick and King of Rock 'N Roll' biopic 'Elvis' shown

The sequel, long delayed by the pandemic, has been getting warm reviews from critics and gives Cannes a chance to honour Tom, described by festival director Thierry Fremaux as 'someone who is devoted to cinema'.

A host of British stars including Letitia Wright, Joe Alwyn, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton are also expected to attend this year's festivities.

In total, some 35,000 film professionals are expected to attend the festival between May 17 and 28, hoping for a return to form for cinema's most glamorous event after two years when it was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Flying the flag: A host of British stars including Letitia Wright, Joe Alwyn, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton are also expected to attend this year's festivities
Real life: One major exception is the absence of Russians, due to the impact of sanctions over the war in Ukraine and a ruling from the organisers that state-linked delegates are not welcome

'We are ready. The town hall has just redone everything - the whole place - so we hope it will go well,' said Jeremie Tripet, manager of 'L'Avenue', a bistro just off the main drag known as La Croisette.

One major exception is the absence of Russians, due to the impact of sanctions over the war in Ukraine and a ruling from the organisers that state-linked delegates are not welcome.

China is also expected to have a limited presence due to its continuing Covid restrictions.

But otherwise the festival is keen to put the pandemic in the past, with no mandatory masks or health passes this year - and no restrictions to partying.

Film fans can get stuck into the usual feast of new releases and competition entries, braving the festival's famously opinionated crowds, who are never shy about cheering and booing during screenings.

Returning to normal: The festival is keen to put the pandemic in the past, with no mandatory masks or health passes this year - and no restrictions to partying.
Back for more: Film fans can get stuck into the usual feast of new releases and competition entries, braving the festival's famously opinionated crowds, who are never shy about cheering and booing during screenings

