It’s time for Summer Reading at Sterling Public Library. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”. Registration begins on Monday, May 23. You may come into the library or register online at https://sterling.readingrecord.net. When registering register in the group of the grade you just completed. After registering there will be a link to print a log sheet or you may pick up a log sheet at the library. Then start reading.

STERLING, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO