Dekalb County, IN

Indiana homeowner shoots 2 suspected armed intruders, holds others at gunpoint until cops arrive

By Emma Colton
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana homeowner fatally shot two armed home intruders over the weekend and held another two at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, according to authorities. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 22

Robert Hunter
3d ago

Had he not been properly armed and trained, this story would have turned out a lot worse (him dead and the other 4 terrorizing and killing more people, and at large)

Reply(2)
15
Joe's Crackhead Son
3d ago

Must of been horrific for the homeowner! My prayers are with them. 6am in the morning being invaded by 4 armed tweekers! This is why I'm armed 24/7 ! Yup even in my sleep

Reply(1)
9
nunya
3d ago

Should have got them all. These two will be out in a week and in another home that don’t own in 2 weeks

Reply
12
WNDU

Man suffers serious injuries after moped crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart County are investigating a crash involving a moped. It happened Thursday just after 9:50 p.m. on County Road 26 just west of County Road 9. Police say a 49-year-old man was driving a moped eastbound on County Road 26 when he drove off the road and crashed into a curb.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
