Are you registered to vote in NJ? Find out here

Whether it's Narcan or abortion, the people who follow the rules and take responsibility for their actions are tired of paying for other people's poor mistakes. Gov. Murphy has proposed that we come up with money to pay for abortions. It’s bad enough for those who don’t believe in abortion that we allow it in the state up until nine months and the point of birth, but this is a bridge too far.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO