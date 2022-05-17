ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Are you registered to vote in NJ? Find out here

By Jeff Deminski
 2 days ago
Joe Biden‘s poll numbers are in the toilet. Midterm elections are months away. I think after Ed Durr proved that political wonks in the end know nothing by upsetting powerhouse Steve Sweeney in the Senate race, people realize more than ever that anything can happen. Could the balance...

New Jersey Monitor

Lawmakers eye eliminating county constables in N.J.

Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would abolish county constables, five months after a state watchdog condemned constables as untrained, unsupervised — yet often armed — cop wannabes who are subject to no accountability. Sen. Gordon Johnson (D-Bergen) introduced the bill in March to implement the State Commission of Investigation’s recommendation to eliminate the “outdated” […] The post Lawmakers eye eliminating county constables in N.J. appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ocean County Commissioners: Ballot Boxes Need to Go

The Ocean County Board of Commissioners is calling on the state Legislature and Gov. Murphy to eliminate the use of ballot drop boxes for all upcoming elections. The boxes which were mandated by Governor Phil Murphy through the issuance of Executive Orders 144 and 177 and subsequently passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor into a state law in response to the coronavirus pandemic have been the topic of concerns including potential election fraud to possible security breaches.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake endorses Payne for Congress

Continuing the avalanche of bad news for mountebank candidate Imani Oakley, her former boss has endorsed her opponent in the Democratic congressional primary in New Jersey’s 10th district. Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), perhaps the most progressive member of the New Jersey Legislature, is backing Rep. Donald Payne (D-Newark)...
NEWARK, NJ
State
New Jersey State
insidernj.com

The CD-5 GOP Primary and the Trump Factor

MAHWAH – It looks like Josh Gottheimer wishes he had a vote in the upcoming Republican primary. Gottheimer just sent out a mailer criticizing (sort of) Frank Pallotta, one of two candidates seeking the GOP’s nod to run against him in CD-5. “Frank Pallotta rallies for Trump, Not...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey residents tired of paying for peoples’ poor choices (Opinion)

Whether it's Narcan or abortion, the people who follow the rules and take responsibility for their actions are tired of paying for other people's poor mistakes. Gov. Murphy has proposed that we come up with money to pay for abortions. It’s bad enough for those who don’t believe in abortion that we allow it in the state up until nine months and the point of birth, but this is a bridge too far.
HEALTH
94.3 The Point

Cheating on your taxes in NJ? Someone is watching you

You might not be aware of it but a specially trained group of men and women are hard at work in New Jersey, cracking down on tax cheats. Tammy Tomlins, acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation New Jersey Office, said her team investigates potential violations of the Internal Revenue Service code and other types of financial crimes as well “like money laundering, bribery, or violations of the Bank Secrecy Act laws.”
INCOME TAX
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Sweeney
CBS Philly

Proposed Legislation In New Jersey Would Establish Statewide Police Licensing Program

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced proposed legislation that would establish a statewide police licensing program. It would give the state the power to revoke the licenses of officers who engage in illegal or improper conduct.  “This is a significant step forward for transparency and accountability and to rebuilding the bonds of trust between police and residents, especially in Black and brown communities,” Murphy said. Today, alongside law enforcement and advocacy groups, we announced proposed legislation creating a statewide police licensing program. By joining the overwhelming number of states who’ve established such a program, we’re taking a step forward for transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/pxbNCKjJpD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2022 Forty-six states already require law enforcement officers to be licensed.
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

Republican budget members: Gov. Murphy’s warmed over ANCHOR proposal is pathetic attempt at tax relief

NEW JERSEY – The Republican members of the Senate Budget & Appropriations Committee called on Governor Phil Murphy and legislative leaders to commit to expanding tax relief in light of the Administration admitting to a total of more than $9 billion of tax overcollections in the current year and almost $7.8 billion more in revenue available for the upcoming budget year than projected just two months ago.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Last day to register for NJ June 7 primary; here’s who’s running

TRENTON – If you’re interested in participating in the June 7 primary in New Jersey, today is your last day to register to vote. New Jersey now has online voter registration. You’ll need to provide your date of birth and one of the following forms of identification: A current, valid driver’s license or non-driver ID card from the Motor Vehicle Commission, or a Social Security number and the ability to provide a digital signature.
ELECTIONS
#Democrats#The New Jersey Assembly#Democratic#Republican
94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s Poverty Line For 2022 Is Wildly Disheartening & Inaccurate

That is where the so-called Poverty Line comes into play. According to Wiki, the Proverty line (also known as the poverty threshold, poverty limit or breadline) is, "the minimum level of income deemed adequate in a particular country. The poverty line is usually calculated by finding the total cost of all the essential resources that an average human adult consumes in one year."
ADVOCACY
Trentonian

Federal COVID relief funds should go directly to New Jersey residents (JEFF EDELSTEIN COLUMN)

Remember how bad we had with COVID? Schools, closed. Businesses, closed. Over 33,000 New Jerseyans, dead. And while we’re certainly not out of the woods yet, we have at least made it to a clearing. Between vaccinations and prior infection, it certainly seems like we’ve beaten back the worst of the disease. I say that hopefully, as who the hell knows what comes next.
INCOME TAX
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

