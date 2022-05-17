ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

El Tiempo Cantina now open in Katy

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

El Tiempo Cantina opened in Katy on April 16. The Mexican restaurant is located at 20095 Katy Freeway and also has locations in The Woodlands, Houston, Kingwood, Stafford, Spring...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Beard Papa's celebrates one year in Sugar Land

Beard Papa’s, a cream puff store, celebrated its one-year anniversary March 13 at 3516 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land. At Beard Papa’s, patrons first pick a cream puff shell—available in chocolate, green tea, honey butter, strawberry and other flavors—and then select either vanilla, green tea or chocolate filling.
SUGAR LAND, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Home For Sale in Magnolia, Texas Has The Best Swim Up Bar Ever!

Everyone knows that summertime in Texas means hot temperatures, which means you need a nice shaded area to cool off and you will find that and so much more included in the home for sale in Magnolia, Texas. If you're not familiar with Magnolia, Texas it is located Northwest of Houston and it's much more calm atmosphere compared to what you would find in the big city. While this beautiful home comes with a huge price tag it might also come with the nicest swim up bars you have ever seen in your life.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

West Houston street takeover leads to 50-mile chase with deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody early Saturday after leading deputies on a chase that spanned 50 miles and began with an "intersection takeover" in west Houston, authorities said. It ended around 12:30 a.m. along Green Pines Drive and Bammel North Houston Road in north...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Katy, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
South Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Spring, TX
Katy, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Katy, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Restaurants
Katy, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
The Woodlands, TX
City
Webster, TX
CultureMap Houston

These are Houston’s 9 best restaurants for 2022

With the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards less than a week away, the time has come to examine the nominees for Restaurant of the Year. As selected by our panel of local restaurant industry experts, these nine nominees are leading Houston’s culinary scene. They’re a diverse lot, covering everything from a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Waterparks: Best Water Parks for Indoor & Outdoor Summer Fun in Texas

Do you find yourself asking ‘What are the best water parks near me?’. You are in the right place to find the answer!. Summer is in full swing and when the temps are scorching, there’s no better way to cool off than hitting water parks. It’s one of our favorite things to do in Houston on the weekend or any day of the week! Thankfully, there are plenty of great water parks in Houston, TX, and the surrounding area. Whether you are looking for indoor water parks in Houston texas or outdoor parks, we have you covered!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

VV Bakery now open along Broadway Street in Pearland

VV Bakery at 2540 E. Broadway St., Ste. A, Pearland, held its soft opening March 29. The local bakery shop offers various sweets and made-to-order, 6- to 8-inch specialty cakes with flavors that include Oreo Lover, Nutella Fantasy and Strawberry Paradise. The location also offers a plethora of tea selections. The menu is expected to eventually expand. 281-741-3282. www.facebook.com/VVBakery.
PEARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chile Con Queso#Food Drink#El Tiempo Cantina#Mexican#Chicharones#Tortilla Soup Fajita#South Houston Sierra#St Edward#Friendswood City Council#Harris County Metro#Ci#Hilltop Views#Austin Woman Magazine
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: River Oaks District

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. This walkable mixed-use district brought an added dose...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

BIG NEWS! New segments of the SH 99 Grand Parkway Project are now open

The Grand Parkway / SH 99 from Eastex Freeway in New Caney to SH 146 in Baytown have opened to traffic!. It was closed for most of the morning hours, because several approvals needed to happen before crews gradually opened the highway. Officials told us, the new stretch of pavement should open to drivers before the day ended. Once open, folks can use it for free until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Eater

11 Houston Restaurants With Breathtaking Views

The charm of dining in Houston may be in the fabulous retail-strip dives in Chinatown and the no-frill cafes of Montrose and beyond, but that doesn’t mean the city isn’t rich with restaurants that offer a noteworthy view as well. Steakhouses worthy of serving as wedding venues, open-air...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy Ranch Road self storage facility is now open

Right Move Storage opened a Katy Ranch storage facility May 12. Located at 24984 Katy Ranch Road, Ste. 100, Katy, the business offers personal and business use storage in climate-controlled units of varying sizes for a monthly rate. The facility also provides “smart” storage units that send real-time mobile alerts upon entrance and exit of the unit. 281-394-2210. www.rightmovestorage.com/locations/katy-tx-77494.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

BrightStar Care launches home care agency in downtown Houston

BrightStar Care opened a new home care agency May 2 at 2990 Richmond Ave., Ste. 525, Houston. The new location will cater to those in the Texas Medical Center, River Oaks, Greater Heights, Spring Branch, West University, Shady Acres, Memorial and downtown, according to a press release. BrightStar Care—which operates over 365 locally owned franchised agencies—provides a variety of home care services, such as personal care, transitional care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and child care.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Axiom Space breaks ground & Houston sees challenges with food insecurity

The May 20 episode of The Houston Breakdown features an update on activities at the Houston Spaceport and a report on local challenges with food insecurity amid inflation and supply chain issues. Community Impact Newspaper editor Jake Magee discusses progress on the Axiom Space headquarters following the facility's groundbreaking and fellow editor Hannah Zedaker weighs in on how Houston-are food banks are coping with reduced donations and volunteerism.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy