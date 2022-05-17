El Tiempo Cantina now open in Katy
El Tiempo Cantina opened in Katy on April 16. The Mexican restaurant is located at 20095 Katy Freeway and also has locations in The Woodlands, Houston, Kingwood, Stafford, Spring...communityimpact.com
El Tiempo Cantina opened in Katy on April 16. The Mexican restaurant is located at 20095 Katy Freeway and also has locations in The Woodlands, Houston, Kingwood, Stafford, Spring...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0