Lee is originally from Bastrop, Louisiana, but has called Monticello home for 11 years. Lee served 5 years in the Army as an infantryman. He has worked for the City of Monticello in the Public Works Department for a little over 4 years. Lee’s favorite part of his job is the challenges he faces every day, as no two days are ever the same. When Lee isn’t working you might find him fishing or spending time with his friends, wife and children.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO