ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cardinals coach talks facing Chiefs, his former QB in Week 1

KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ni2CF_0fhHjsZf00

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs start their 2022 campaign on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11, pitting a former college quarterback and head coach duo against each other.

“I was really thankful to the schedule makers for giving us a young quarterback that hadn’t quite found his way in the league just yet, still trying to figure it out,” said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, joking about the matchup with Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes played under Kingsbury at Texas Tech where he threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns with a 63.5% completion percentage in three seasons.

Since his time with the Red Raiders, Mahomes has gone on to win a Super Bowl championship, Super Bowl MVP award and a league MVP award.

He also became just the second player in league history to throw 50 touchdowns and 5,000+ passing yards in a single season.

Chiefs, USA Football team up for football clinics, fan fests

The 26-year-old has broken record-after-record and hopes to lead the Chiefs to a third Super Bowl appearance and second championship ring, and it all starts against his college head coach.

“It’ll be fun,” Kingsbury said. “He sent me the little eye emoji before it even came out, so he’ll be revved up. We’ll definitely have some Texas Tech fans tune in to that one I’m sure.”

In 2022, the AFC West and NFC West will faceoff pitting the two toughest divisions in football against each other.

“We know what the Chiefs are about. They’re one of the top teams in the league, year in and year out,” Kingsbury said. “One of the greatest coaches to ever do it, Patrick, all the skill they got, have gotten better and better on defense, so that’ll be a huge challenge.”

The Chiefs have dominated the division, winning seven-straight AFC West titles, but this offseason, the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers added some major firepower to come for the crown.

“I’m excited to see what Las Vegas does with Josh McDaniels. I’ve known him a long time since my patriot days and he’s a tremendous offensive mind,” Kingsbury said. “Getting Davante [Adams], getting Chandler [Jones], they’ve had some great additions so that’s going to be a heck of a challenge as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
KSN News

Judge orders Wichita contractor to pay $87,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a Wichita-area contractor engaged in deceptive and unconscionable acts. District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office presented the case to a judge who ordered an $87,477 default judgment against Dale A. Deere, doing business as Deere Contracting. The DA said two customers complained about Deere. According to court filings, one of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas wheat crop could be the smallest in 8 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This harvest season could challenge many Kansas farmers. Dozens of agriculture experts spent three days this week checking wheat fields across the state, and they found the drought has taken its toll. After examining the wheat in 550 fields, the ag experts in Wheat Tour 2022 project an average yield of […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#Chargers#American Football#Wdaf#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Super Bowl Mvp#Nfc West
KSN News

Watch: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma was knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years, according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told KSNT that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis Best […]
ALMA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man killed in Russell County crash

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Stockton was killed in a crash on Wednesday. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. in Russell County about miles north of Russell on U.S. Highway 281. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Ethan Morgan was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre northbound on U.S. Highway 281. Morgan crossed […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
KSN News

At least one critical in possible southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police were on the scene of a possible shooting in southwest Wichita Friday afternoon, where at least one person is in critical condition. The call came in around 4:20 p.m. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of S. Meridian Ave., near the intersection of I-235 and S Meridian Ave. Police […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Garden City and Hays

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City and Hays will each be getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet next week. On Wednesday, May 25, the store in Garden City will be opening at 2302 E Kansas Ave, or the old JCPenney at the Garden City Plaza. That same day, the store in Hays will open at […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Kansas unemployment at 2.4% in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The unemployment rate for Kansas remained the same from March. According to the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4% in April. It is a decrease from 3.5% in April 2021. Seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas indicate total nonfarm payroll […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

One dead in Ellsworth County rollover crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marquette, Kansas, man has died as a result of a single-car crash in Ellsworth County on Wednesday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 62-year-old Richard Saunders was traveling north on Highway 141 around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night in a 2002 Chevrolet Pickup when he struck […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Rose Hill 5-year-old found safe, suspects in custody

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Rose Hill 5-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday, was found safe in Oklahoma after his mom posed as a social worker and took him out of a childhood center with an unknown man. Timeline: According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), at 2:40 […]
ROSE HILL, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy