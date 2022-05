Netflix has developed a number of hit series over the years, and it's safe to say that Heartstopper has now joined that list. The series, which is based on Alice Oseman's beloved webcomic of the same name, has been met with critical and fan acclaim since it premiered on the streaming service late last month. Apparently, Netflix decided that Heartstopper is definitely sticking around, announcing on Friday that the series has been renewed for both a second and third season. Given the hype that has surrounded the series even from when it was initially greenlit, it was safe to assume that fans would have emotional reactions to the news of more seasons — and they definitely did, taking to Twitter to share their delight.

