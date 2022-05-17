ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New My Hero Academia Art Brings Fem Deku and Bakugo Together

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia is all about superheroes, and as any fandom is want to do, its pros have become pieces in a number of ships. Just about any character combo can be found online, but when it comes to Deku, one of their most popular pairings comes with Bakugo at the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Pieck Takes on Cosplay of Her Own Character

Attack on Titan only has a few episodes left before the anime adaptation comes to a close, with the series set to return for the third part of its final season. Before the curtain call of the Scout Regiment, the English voice actor for Pieck, Amber Lee Connors, took the opportunity to share some wild cosplay of the character that she brings to life. With Pieck becoming so tied to her Titan form that she sometimes has trouble walking on two legs, expect her to play a major role in the final installments dropping in 2023.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Joins Cardcaptor Sakura in This Adorable Crossover

Spy x Family is one of this season's big anime successes, and fans are already thinking the show will be contending with others for year-end awards. The Forger Family is just too cute to ignore, and as the show grows, so does its fandom. This means plenty of tributes have gone live hyping Spy x Family in recent weeks, and one is now going viral as it introduces Anya to the world of Cardcaptor Sakura.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Shows Off Aizen's Many Faces

One sinister Bleach cosplay has shown off the many faces and looks Sousuke Aizen takes on over the course of the original run of the series! Tite Kubo's original manga franchise is making a huge comeback this year as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary of launching in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This has resulted in some brand new material for the manga, but perhaps more excitingly, more new material from the anime. Fans have been holding out for more anime for quite a while since the manga's final arc features some of the biggest moments from some surprise characters like this huge villain.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights the Anime's Scariest Mom

Mother's Day might have passed, but the holiday lives on for cosplayers who are finishing up their summer looks this year. For some, they've leaned into anime all-stars like Inko Midoriya or Gine to celebrate the holiday, but others are paying tribute to more unsavory mamas on the air. So of course, it was just a matter of time before one cosplayer decided to give Demon Slayer and one of its worst moms a cosplay redo.
COMICS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Series Makes Comeback on Another Streaming Service

Daredevil is making a comeback at Disney+. The streamer is reportedly developing a new series featuring the Marvel superhero, played by Charlie Cox in the hit Netflix series. Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the duo behind the USA Network hit Covert Affairs, are attached to write and executive produce the new Daredevil series, sources told Variety Thursday.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

“She Hulk” Is Finally Unveiled

After Friday night, for the first time ever, I am not buying what Marvel is selling. My son and I are HUGE superhero movie fans (we’ve discussed this a lot here) and we went to see the new “Dr. Strange” movie on Friday. TERRIBLE! It was just utter trash. So, admittedly, I was not in the best “MCU Mood” when the trailer for the much anticipated “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was unveiled yesterday.
MOVIES
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August, Drops Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August. The 10-episode show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. They also debuted a trailer for the series, which can be seen below. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however,...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights One of Erza's Strongest Makeovers

Erza Scarlet continues to be one of the major favorites of the Fairy Tail franchise, and now one cool cosplay is sharing a new look at one of Erza's fiercest armors. Erza made an impact on Hiro Mashima's original manga and anime series early on thanks to just how much stronger she seemed than most of the other members of the Fairy Tail guild. Making her even more appealing to fans was how she had access to a whole new slate of powers and abilities thanks to the various armors she could don over the course of her fights across the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Man of Steel 2 Trends As DC Fans Choose Between Superman or The Batman Sequel

Man of Steel 2 is trending (once again) on social media, as a recent Twitter post sparked debate between DC fans about whether or not The Batman 2 or Man of Steel 2 would be the sequel they want the most. Needless to say, that debate has been pretty spirited, but it's clear from the fact that the debate is even happening that there's still a lot of love out there for a sequel to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Vin Diesel Reveals First Look at New Riddick Movie

It has been more than four years since Vin Diesel revealed plans for a fourth Riddick movie and a tie-in TV series. Tentatively titled Riddick 4: Furya, Diesel said that the movie was ready to shoot in 2021, although it is not clear how much pre-production work had actually been done on it, or whether he was just saying that because the studio was happy with David N. Twohy's screenplay. The film would mark the fourth live-action outing for Diesel as Riddick, a character who has also appeared in an animated feature film and a video game tie-in. Diesel and writer/director Twohy will return for the fourth feaure film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Shares Surprising New Makeover for Yamato

One Piece fans are really loving Yamato as the war across Onigashima continues, and now one surprising cosplay has given the potential Straw Hat one unexpected new look! The war across Onigashima has reached its climax with both the manga and anime releases of the series, and it's increasingly seeming like Yamato is gearing up to be the next new addition to the Straw Hat crew. While fans have been debating whether or not the fighter would actually become a part of the permanent crew overall, it's getting hard to ignore just how popular of a choice it would be with fans.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Stan Lee Returns to Marvel Studios With Genius Brands, POW! Entertainment Licensing Deal (Exclusive)

Call it Stan Lee: Homecoming. In a unique deal, Stan Lee, the beloved co-creator of Spider-Man, Avengers and Hulk who died in 2018, is returning to Marvel Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesAbandoned 'Fantastic Four' Film Star Alex Hyde-White Talks Cherished Legacy and New "Force to Be Reckoned With" Reed Richards ActorFantastic Four: A Complicated Cinematic Flashback -- And Why Fans Are Elated for Group's Future Following 'Doctor Strange 2' Marvel has signed a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, to license the name...
ECONOMY
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Earns Impressive Sales Following Anime's Finale

My Dress-Up Darling wrapped its first season, and even in its wake, the series is still growing leaps and bounds. After all, the rom-com is finding new netizens online each day, and it turns out the manga has become a go-to for fans missing out on the anime. A new report confirmed as much this week as My Dress-Up Darling revealed it hit a big record just weeks after its season one finale.
COMICS

