Ryan Larsen missing update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police responded to a report of gunshots fired near the 6600 block of Kearney Avenue on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called at around 1:41 a.m. after a resident in the area reported eight to 10 gunshots. When officers arrived, they found shell casings on the ground.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Omaha Saturday. Omaha Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting that happened at 2719 N 40th Street on May 21 just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities said that a teenage victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -What started as a fun battle to get Joshes from all over the country out of their houses after months of social distancing and quarantining has turned into an annual charity event. Dozens of Joshes were gathered at Bowling Lake Park for the second annual Josh Fight.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln that hospitalized three people early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. at 12th and O Streets. Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW officers in the area heard shots being fired just down the street and quickly raced to the scene. Police also said that a gunman fired shots into a group of people.
92.9 The Eagle will be hosting the drive at 48th and O Streets this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also donate at any Super Saver location through Sunday. All food and monetary donations will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nearly 10 emergency vehicles responded to a fire in west Lincoln on Friday morning. Sergeant Jason Mayo of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department tells News Channel Nebraska that an old RV caught fire around 9 a.m. on a private residence near Southwest 44th and West A Street.
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night. Authorities said that around 8:20 p.m., they were alerted to a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Columbus Fire said that while they were en route, crews were notified that there were victims...
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln’s survival rates for those in cardiac arrest improved in 2021 compared to 2020 and continue to rank above national averages in several categories. That’s according to the statistics released Thursday by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR). In...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 37-year-old Nicole Peterson of Norfolk was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. Peterson was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Peterson...
Whitney Dubas brings “a ray of sunshine to nursing,” a colleague at CHI Health St. Francis says. As a charge nurse in the hospital’s emergency department, Dubas’ smile can warm a room and ease the fears of the most scared patients, one nominee wrote. “She works...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men from out of state were convicted on Thursday for trafficking cocaine through Nebraska in a spare tire. In February 2021, Michael Aponte, 32, of Syracuse, New York, was driving when Douglas County Deputies stopped the vehicle. Rawy Correa-Perez, 31, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police have identified the victim in Thursday morning’s homicide as Henry Lee Jones. So far three people have been arrested in connection to his death. Derrick Pearson, 32, and Briana Jelinek, 31, were taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter and use of...
WISNER, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman's family is mourning her loss following a tragic accident on May 14th. 38-year-old Tara Lantz and her husband were involved in a two-vehicle accident that killed her and injured her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. Since the accident authorities have identified and arrested the...
(TNS) — Columbus Police Department officials said they hope a new robot will help protect first responders in certain emergency situations. During its regular meeting May 16, the Columbus City Council gave the greenlight to accept a $65,720 grant from the Nebraska Crime Commission for the purchase of an Avatar III robot. The funds are available from federal COVID dollars, and the grant will completely cover the cost of the robot.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The start of the summer is upon us and law enforcement, along with other community officers, shared a combined message to Nebraska on Thursday. Colonel John Buldoc with the Nebraska State Patrol stated that now is the time to plan for travel safety. The summer driving...
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City restaurant waitress has been charged in Otoe County with theft of a pickup truck after paying a $2,000 down payment. World Auto Sales told police that 28-year-old Brittney Skinner did not complete paperwork to pay for the remaining $9,000 and did not return the GMC truck after three weeks.
