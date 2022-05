A Silver Alert has been issued for Hiram Shaw, 80, of Adams County. He was last seen on Beaver Avenue in Hancock, Wisconsin on May 18. At approximately 5:15 p.m., Hiram left an AirBnB in the Town Colburn in Adams County and was believed to be going to a liquor/grocery store. Hiram is unfamiliar with the area and does not drive well at night. He has early onset of cognitive delays/memory issues.

ADAMS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO