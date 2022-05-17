ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

How are golf's best liking Southern Hills?

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yho0h_0fhHiZ6b00

The best golfers in the world rolled into Tulsa this week to play on the course at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

"They have lengthened it, changed it, and it will be a good test," says Tiger Woods, who won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2007 .

"I think there's more slope in some of these greens. Obviously there's more waves in the fairways and hitting very different clubs off of tees. But still, it's a challenge, and I said earlier, I think [PGA Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haig] is going to set it up -- I think he's going to do a wonderful job setting it up. It's going to be hard. It's going to be fair," Woods says.

Woods is coming off of a car crash that threatened his career early last year. This is his second major start since the crash.

Rory McIlroy, who Woods is grouped with for the start of the tournament, hasn't played the course before.

"Yesterday was the first time seeing the golf course," McIlroy said. "I really liked it. I didn't know what this place was like before Gil [Hanse] got his hands on it, but I think he's done a wonderful job with it. Love the green complexes. I love that he gives you options off the tee."

The field at Southern Hills also features several players with ties to Oklahoma. Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Talor Gooch says he's played the course roughly a dozen times — but that might not be an advantage.

"Maybe, but I've only played it once since they kind of redid it a couple years ago," Gooch says. "It's different enough now than what it was previously that it — you know, hey, there's so many guys out here that have seen this course and have seen this course here in the last few weeks that's what's great about this course is there's no tricks. It's pretty straightforward."

Gooch is one of three PGA Championship contenders who played at OSU. Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler both have experience at the course too.

"I remember there being a lot more trees the first time I came here," Hovland says. "They have added a bunch of length and they have made it a little bit more open, but at the same time you still have to drive it really well out here. So from that aspect, I feel like it fits me really well."

Former Oklahoma Sooner Abraham Ancer agreed that this weekend's course presents a new kind of challenge even for those who've played it before.

"I knew the golf course was beautiful," Ancer said. "I can remember it was tough, but it was before they redid it obviously, so it has changed a little bit, yeah."

The field tees off starting Thursday morning. The PGA Championship released tee times and groupings on Tuesday.

>> Follow 2 News Oklahoma's updates from Southern Hills

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates | A soggy start to weekend at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):. Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday. Southern Hills had about a half-inch of rain in the early morning hours, along with a lightning show that delayed the start of the third round by some 30 minutes. That left the course a little softer as it was starting to get firm.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Tyrrell Hatton already trashed Augusta National. Now he's upset with the setup at Southern Hills

TULSA — Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to hold back how he feels about, well, how he feels. If you didn’t know that already from the endless number of on-course outbursts he’s displayed over the years following good, bad and indifferent shots, it was crystalized after the final round of last month’s Masters when the 30-year-old Englishman offered an uncensored opinion about how “unfair at times” the layout at Augusta National can be.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Issues surrounding major events like the PGA, Ironman in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The PGA Championship and the Ironman Triathlon are happening on the same weekend in Tulsa. Both events are expected to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to Tulsa’s economy, but with those dollars comes some headaches. Thousands of people are in Tulsa right now,...
TULSA, OK
Golf Channel

Another wild ride for past champ John Daly at the PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. – Always colorful, never boring. A shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Tiger Woods
The Associated Press

John Daly delivers another ride in PGA’s 1st round

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Always colorful, never boring. Shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Softball: Cowgirls Handle Fordham, Host Nebraska on Sunday

STILLWATER — Julia Cottrill hadn’t recorded a hit in her past dozen at-bats, but Friday she provided the Cowgirls with their dozenth run. Oklahoma State defeated Fordham 12-0 in five innings in Cowgirl Stadium, the most lopsided NCAA Tournament game in OSU’s history. The final runs came via a Cottrill grand slam off the scoreboard in right field.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#Pga
heartlandcollegesports.com

Gavin Freeman Set to be Oklahoma’s Next Great Walk-On

Oklahoma football has had a few good walk-ons the last several years. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the most notable among them. He won nearly every honor in 2017, including the Heisman Trophy. Lee Morris became a reliable wide receiver for Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. Connor McGinnis came aboard as a quarterback but wound up being the placekicking holder for four years and won the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award his sophomore season. Drake Stoops, another clutch receiver, will be entering his senior season this fall.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Opens New Parking For PGA Championship Crowds

The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Announces Signing of Russell Harrison

All three of Mike Boynton’s recent crop of transfers are now signed. Oklahoma State has rolled out the announcements of its three transfers this week. High Point transfer John-Michael Wright went on Tuesday. Texas State transfer Caleb Asberry went on Wednesday. And now the Cowboys announced UL-Monroe transfer Russell Harrison signed Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy