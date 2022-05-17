ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Summer League: Warriors to host California Classic in July

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8nWb_0fhHhqsd00
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Golden State Warriors will host the fourth annual California Classic on July 2-3 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the team announced.

The California Classic showcases rookies selected in the NBA draft competing in their first NBA games, along with sophomores, select free agents and other players. The event is one of three summer competitions.

In addition to the Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings will compete in four games over the two-day event. The competition was hosted by the Kings at the Golden 1 Center in each of its previous three years.

Date Matchup Time (EDT)

July 2 Lakers vs. Heat 5 p.m.

July 2 Kings vs. Warriors 7:30 p.m.

July 3 Heat vs. Kings 5 p.m.

July 3 Lakers vs. Warriors 7:30 p.m.

The California Classic last year offered the debuts of lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga, Davion Mitchell and Moses Moody with their respective teams. The Kings are the lone team in the field this year with a lottery pick and will once again have the opportunity to see their draftee debut in the event.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd’s stern Mavs reminder to Warriors after Game 1 blowout

The Dallas Mavericks may have lost Game 1 of their series with the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Jason Kidd is not one bit bothered. In what could be said as an encouraging message for the Mavs and some sort of warning for the Warriors, Kidd reminded everyone how they are a team that knows how to bounce back. Sure, they lost by 25 points to the Warriors, but it’s not the first time they have been blown out and managed to win the next game:
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Barkley's interesting reason for picking Mavs over Warriors

The question of who will win the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks has a different answer depending on who you ask. Charles Barkley made his pick during “Inside the NBA” on Sunday after watching the Mavericks’ shocking Game 7 upset over the Phoenix Suns -- and he thinks Dallas is well on its way to another playoff stunner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Warriors have to invite challenge of Mavs' plan for Steph

The core of Jason Kidd's plan when his Dallas Mavericks square off with the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals could be a simple one that so many teams and coaches have tried to pull off in the past: Don't let Steph Curry beat you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Games#Nba Draft#California Classic#The Golden State Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers
NBC Sports

Steph jokes about wild pass on 3-pointer that led to dance

Throughout his illustrious NBA career, Steph Curry has had a habit of making out-of-control passes. Some of those passes find their mark and the others have found a defender for a turnover. That's the risk and reward Curry plays with. In the Warriors' 112-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr believes, just like Jokić, Dubs have 'no map' for Luka

The key to stopping Luka Dončić isn't exactly clear. In fact, there might not even be one. And that's not the end of the world for the Warriors, who face off against the Dallas Mavericks superstar in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday at Chase Center.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Joins In With Frenzied Warriors' Fans To Troll Charles Barkley: "The Area Hates You"

The Golden State Warriors are feeling themselves tonight after a fantastic win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors dominated on both sides of the court, carving the Mavericks' defense up and pouring in points while also making sure they get no easy buckets on the end. The Mavs were also unfortunate to go ice cold offensively this game, missing a lot of open shots as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy