2022 NBA Finals: Title odds for each team entering conference finals

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

With the second round of the NBA playoffs wrapped up, there are just four teams remaining as the conference finals begin this week after an entertaining semifinals slate.

The action will kick off on Tuesday as the top-seeded Miami Heat host the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. The Celtics took the regular-season series, 2-1, but previously lost to the Heat in two previous meetings in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020).

NBA playoff picks: Heat vs. Celtics, Mavericks vs. Warriors; who reaches NBA Finals?

Meanwhile, the (3) Golden State Warriors will host the (4) Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in the Western Conference Finals. They have met only one other time in the playoffs in 2007 when the Warriors became the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a seven-game series.

With the conference finals set to tip off, Rookie Wire took a look at the latest championship odds for each team, according to the Tipico Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds: +600

Previous Odds: +2000

Miami Heat

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds: +425

Previous Odds: +1000

Boston Celtics

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds: +200

Golden State Warriors

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds: +135

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The $160 million reason Andrew Wiggins trade might be unavoidable for Warriors

After struggling to maintain competitiveness through injuries and Kevin Durant’s departure, the Golden State Warriors find themselves back in the mix for the NBA Finals. Even though the organization is fighting for another title right now, many are speculating about Golden State’s maneuvers for the upcoming offseason. For that reason, it sounds like a decision will have to be made regarding Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Steph jokes about wild pass on 3-pointer that led to dance

Throughout his illustrious NBA career, Steph Curry has had a habit of making out-of-control passes. Some of those passes find their mark and the others have found a defender for a turnover. That's the risk and reward Curry plays with. In the Warriors' 112-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Joins In With Frenzied Warriors' Fans To Troll Charles Barkley: "The Area Hates You"

The Golden State Warriors are feeling themselves tonight after a fantastic win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors dominated on both sides of the court, carving the Mavericks' defense up and pouring in points while also making sure they get no easy buckets on the end. The Mavs were also unfortunate to go ice cold offensively this game, missing a lot of open shots as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

