Reserve, LA

Reserve man arrested for theft of parish equipment

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessi Dwain Bryant, 38, of Reserve was arrested May 14, 2022 for theft of parish equipment. On Thursday April 28, 2022, patrol officers responded to a report of...

