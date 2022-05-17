Reserve man arrested for theft of parish equipment

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking anyone with information about an attempted armed robbery/carjacking which occurred in Loranger on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:30 PM on May 17, 2022, a female shopper was attempting to leave the Dollar General Store on Highway 40 in Loranger when an unknown male approached her vehicle and attempted to rob her. The victim had just exited the store and was sitting in the driver’s seat preparing to leave. As the victim was facing the passenger seat adjusting her personal belongings, she turned back around to discover the male standing in her open driver’s doorway. The male then brandished a handgun, pointed it at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The victim managed to get away from the suspect and relocated inside the store and called for help. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

LORANGER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO