HOUSTON - Authorities say a baby girl has passed away Friday after she was left in a car for several hours in southwest Houston. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but preliminary information by the Houston Police Department is officials is that officers called a little after 1:30 p.m. for a call about an unresponsive infant brought to HCA Houston Health Care - Pearland.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO