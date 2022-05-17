ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

15 Best Restaurants in North Charleston, SC – New Video from Family Destinations Guide

By Charleston Daily
 4 days ago

Charleston has everything you need for a relaxing vacation. From the exciting culinary culture to the hodge-podge of antique stores, there are plenty...

WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Charleston Food Truck Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend, the Charleston Food Truck Festival is returning for its 11th year. Known as the largest food truck festival, the event will spread across five acres at Tanger Outlets. On Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., locals can try cuisines from over 35 food trucks and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
32 Unconventional Things To Do in Charleston SC in 2022 – New Video by Baker Manning

Enjoy this new video by Baker Manning outlining 32 rather unique and unconventional ways to have fun in the sun in Charleston, South Carolina. This video is a list of 32+ Unconventional Things to do in Charleston SC in 2022, especially if you're coming with a crew that likes to party. This video is for Charleston Bachelorette Parties, Bachelor Parties, or any other fun group vacation.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On WIS's trip to Hilton Head Friday the Today Show made an exciting announcement. A South Carolina property in Hilton Head located at 23 South Beach Lagoon has been selected to be among the top 10 VRBO vacation rentals of the year. The CEO of...
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Here are 7 biker bars in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hit the brakes for a food break! If you're one of the thousands who turn out for Myrtle Beach Bike Week, you'll probably want to find a good place to get a bite and park the bike. The annual rally happens every spring and fall. This year, it falls on […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Party at The Point: Mount Pleasant's Great Summer Pastime

Famed radio personality and author Earl Nightingale once said, "Our environment, the world in which we live and work, is a mirror of our attitudes and expectations.". What Nightingale meant was that whatever goes on around us becomes what we feel inside, and then what we show to others on the outside. Maybe that why it's all smiles, dancing and warm-season leisure every Friday evening at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina from May to July. How could it not be? The weekly party that features a variety of music, food and top-notch cocktails takes place at the tip of Patriots Point, just into Mount Pleasant territory, where salty breezes and sunsets are born. There's arguably no better setting either side of the Ravenel.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to find a safe place to swim in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Waterkeeper is keeping tabs on the changing pollution levels of the Lowcountry's waterways this summer. The group started it's weekly water quality sampling in the Lowcountry in May. Samples are taken every Wednesday from various bodies of water and published on Fridays. "We've found some high bacteria results in upper reaches […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Visit Brookgreen Gardens this Summer: A Cultural Hideaway

There's a place tucked into the thickets of Murrells Inlet — north of the bustle in Mount Pleasant and south of the Grand Strand's endless party — where history, nature and art thrive together. It is a conservatory, an enormous 9,127 acres boasting a collection of figurative sculpture, a 250-acre botanical garden and a zoo full of animals indigenous to the area. It is a place for preservation and peace, where the native flora and wildlife of South Carolina reign proudly.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Explore Charleston and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association to Host Hospitality and Tourism Hiring Event – Tuesday, June 14, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (May 19, 2022) – Explore Charleston and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association (LHA) are pleased to announce a hospitality and tourism job fair taking place Tuesday, June 14 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel and Convention Center. LHA's mission is to support business interests common to both lodging and foodservice establishments in the tri-county area, including advocacy and workforce development.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County Parks' Summer Entertainment Series is back in June

Fun for kids at James Island and Wannamaker County Parks. [CHARLESTON COUNTY]– Charleston County Parks' popular Summer Entertainment Series is back! The nine-week show series, held at James Island and Wannamaker County Parks, kicks off June 8. Intended for children and their parents or chaperones, the Summer Entertainment...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Grand Opening Event: Camp Gladiator in North Charleston – Saturday, May 21, 2022

Come SWEAT with Charleston's NEWEST Fitness Movement in town! Camp Gladiator is hosting a FREE 60 min Workout and an Exclusive Afterparty!. Camp Gladiator is an Award Winning Outdoor & Virtual Fitness program for Adults and we have JUST LAUNCHED here in Charleston, SC! We have over 20+ Locations across the tri-county area and we are excited to be bringing this life-changing fitness community to the Lowcountry.
CHARLESTON, SC
Atlanta Magazine

Chef Spotlight: Vivian Howard of Lenoir in Charleston, South Carolina

Vivian Howard grew up in Lenoir County, North Carolina. She has authored two award-winning cookbooks, created and starred in TV shows Somewhere South and A Chef's Life, and owns four restaurants—including her latest, Lenoir, in Charleston. The Accidental Chef. "I started working in kitchens 25 years ago to...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
communitytimessc.com

Rodney Scott Taking Hemmingway BBQ Nationwide

Pitmaster Rodney Scott is a BBQ legend. For starters, he has been cooking whole-hog barbecue over wood coals since he was 11 years old. He's also the founder of Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, author of Rodney Scott's World of BBQ and he was the subject of a full episode of the award-winning Netflix series, Chef's Table.
HEMINGWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Aquarium celebrating birthday with membership discount

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium is celebrating its 22nd birthday by offering discounted memberships. Through May 22, new memberships and renewals will be $22 off for customers that use the code HBD22. Members get admission for a year, discounts on tickets and in the gift shop, and access to exclusive events and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston charm attracting more boutique shops to King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New stores are popping up weekly in downtown Charleston, welcoming both locals and tourists on the hunt for a great find. Charleston regularly tops lists touting the Holy City as the "Best Southern City," "Best Restaurants" and perhaps soon, best shopping. The allure of Charleston – recently featured in multiple television […]
CHARLESTON, SC
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Group takes aim at restaurants' substance abuse problem

Watching young talents die was no longer tolerable for restaurant veterans Steve Palmer and Mickey Bakst. Plugged in as they were to the Charleston, S.C., dining scene, they knew about the three young chefs who'd capped their stellar culinary performance at the city's celebrated food and wine festival with a night of hard drinking and drugging. All three would die of overdoses. They ranged in age from 24 to 35.
CHARLESTON, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Reid Banks of Banks Construction Offers Heavy Highway Contractor's Perspective on 2022

What are you most excited about for 2022? How are you addressing the workforce/talent challenges?. With additional infrastructure funding, we are excited about growth opportunities within our core business which translates into new opportunities for many talented team members of our company. We are excited to have the opportunity to add talented people to our team, continue to create great chemistry within our company, and conduct business in a personal fashion. No substitution for personal interaction.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

