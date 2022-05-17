Southern Hills Remains Championship Caliber Over The Years

Some of the greatest golfers in the world are in Tulsa this week to compete in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. But the preparations for such a large event are no easy task. The landscaping team at Southern Hills works hard to make sure the course...
TULSA, Oklahoma - You can get your golf swing analyzed by professionals for free at Southern Hills. The team at the Charles Schwab PGA tent will compare your swing to a pro golfer's. Photojournalist Michael Blair showed us how they do it.
The PGA Championship is bringing 40,000 people a day to Southern Hills. Tulsa Tourism says the hotels are booked full from Oklahoma City all the way to Tahlequah to accommodate the event. Lauren Rogers with Tulsa Tourism says the event is putting more than $140 million into Tulsa by way...
When golfers step onto the greens at Southern Hills this week, they are stepping on grass that was created and perfected in a lab at Oklahoma State. The professor behind the blades said the grass is used at famous venues all over the country, including at Dodger Stadium and Churchill Downs.
No matter the season or temperature, the greens at Southern Hills Country Club stay vibrant because of what is underneath. The course is able to keep the underground temperature consistent year-round thanks to a unique system developed by a local company. In 2019, crews installed special pipes that have either...
TULSA, Oklahoma - There are a few tents out at Southern Hills, where groups of people are hard at work making sure the practice golf balls the pros are using get cleaned and sorted, then returned. News On 6's Amy Slanchik took us behind the scenes.
TULSA, Oklahoma - The PGA is putting the national spotlight on Oklahoma and the city of Tulsa. Thousands are attending the tournament each day including guests from out of state and out of the country. Governor Kevin Stitt News On 6 at 4 from Southern Hills to talk about how the PGA is impacting the state of Oklahoma.
The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
FC Tulsa announced that the match against Hartford Athletic at ONEOK Field Saturday night has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team. The game was set to start at 7:30 p.m. The club said a new match will be announced soon and all of the tickets for...
The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa. Will Zalatoris road three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead on Friday afternoon. He's sitting at -9 under with Mito Pereira just behind at -8. Justin Thomas moved -6 under after a great morning of play, he's alone in 3rd place.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Even though Promenade Mall is a designated parking spot, some people had cars towed Thursday because where they shouldn't park wasn't clearly marked. Workers were still trying to fix that this morning. News On 6's Emory Bryan had more.
A sweet reunion from our Amazing Oklahoman Friday. Private Layton Richmond surprised his mother Shawndolyn after returning from training in Virginia. His mother is principal at Holdenville High School.
Golfers are out on the course competing in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills on Thursday. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor spoke with Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell on Thursday morning about the big event.
A new BBQ restaurant right next to Southern Hills was expecting huge crowds from the PGA and people walking to the course. However, owners said that's not been the case, since people have been staying away from the traffic!. “We smoke everything-- brisket, pork, shrimp, fish, yeah-- we do it...
The Goodyear blimp “Wingfoot One” arrived in Tulsa for coverage of the PGA Championship, and the spectacle has attracted small crowds to Riverside Airport where it’s moored each evening. The craft is actually a semi-rigid airship, not a blimp, and is the newest one in the Goodyear...
EMSA has issued its first heat alert of the year. Paramedics say they responded to five heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 10 people were also treated for the heat at Southern Hills. Paramedics recommend wearing light-colored clothes, pre-hydrating, if you're going to spend...
You can always catch a good ball game at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but soon there will a different game of catch happening on the field. Next week, dog owners can take their best friends to ‘Bark in the Park.’. News 9's Jordan Dafnis went to the ballpark with...
Editor's Note: Northbound Highway 169 near the 46th street north exit in Owasso is now open at 6:30 p.m., following the removal of a disabled commercial truck that was carrying an oversized load on Friday. A broken down semi-truck has shut down northbound Highway 169 near the 46th street north...
Tulsa Police are investigating a shootout between a car and bicycle Saturday evening. Police said bullets also hit a house with four people inside, but nobody was hit. The shooting happened near Pine and Sheridan around 1 p.m. Officers said someone in a dark colored SUV started shooting at a...
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire at a vacant house near West 41st Street and South Union. Firefighters say they got the call around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say one room inside the home was badly damaged by the blaze. According to officials, no one was hurt and the...
