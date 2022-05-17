Colorado partners with milk bank amid formula shortage

DENVER (KDVR) — As a nationwide powdered formula shortage causes problems at grocery stores for parents of young children, Colorado is partnering with Mothers’ Milk Bank to help ease the burden.

The goal of the partnership is to help with breast milk and financial donations for the milk bank.

“Every ounce counts. The more donated milk we can get in the door now, the more we’ll be able to support families for the weeks and months to come,” Rebecca Heinrich, Director of Mothers’ Milk Bank, said. “We are thrilled to partner with Colorado on this important effort to support families.”

Along with the partnership, several reminders were shared:

Never dilute formula. Diluting infant formula with water or other liquids can be dangerous and even life-threatening for babies, leading to a serious nutritional deficit and health issues.

Avoid homemade formula. Homemade formulas often lack or have inadequate amounts of critical nutrients. For example, babies fed homemade infant formula have been hospitalized due to hypocalcemia (low calcium).

Use of substitute formulas is OK. For most babies, if their regular brand of formula is not currently available, it is OK to substitute with a similar version. If families have questions about which formula is acceptable, or if they are still having difficulty finding formula, they should contact their child’s pediatric provider or WIC clinic.



“Some parents are facing the unthinkable reality of not being able to feed their children through no fault of their own, so Colorado is partnering on an option to address the formula supply issue. It is critical that we use every option out there to make sure our infants do not go hungry. Moms who are able to donate breastmilk should do so as a lifeline for those who can’t, and no matter how you feed your baby, a fed baby is the priority,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.

Mothers’ Milk Bank is part of the Arvada-based Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation. According to the state’s announcement, it has collected, processed and distributed donor milk across the country for four decades.

Information on how to donate or purchase milk, or make a donation can be found at milkbankcolorado.org . If you or your organization are interested in donating in an alternative method you can contact giving@rmchildren.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.