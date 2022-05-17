ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Anthony Nguyen arraigned on 7 criminal charges for firing flare gun at police in MGM Springfield garage before he was shot

By Stephanie Barry
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man who allegedly repeatedly fired a flare gun at city police in the MGM Springfield casino parking...

Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz acquitted of assault in 3rd Nathan Bill’s trial

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz was acquitted of assault in connection with a 2015 street brawl between off-duty police and four Black civilians. Diaz was the sixth police officer to be tried in the long-running investigation. Prosecutors argued Diaz was among an angry mob of drunken co-workers who squared off with the four men after a verbal dispute inside Nathan Bill’s bar and restaurant, and brandished a gun at the civilians.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Guns found at Charlestown High School: 17-year-old charged, held without bail after police accuse student of bringing firearm, ammo to school

A juvenile student accused of bringing a firearm and ammo to their high school in Boston on Thursday has been arraigned and is being held without bail. The 17-year-old student has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm not at work or home and illegal possession of ammunition, officials said. The juvenile is currently being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 1.
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
Shots fired call leads to four arrests, gun and drugs recovered

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people are under arrest after a shots fired call this week in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 100 block of Kensington Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a ShotSpotter activation and a report of shots fired. Information was also gathered that the suspects with the guns drove away from the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
‘I believe it was a hate crime’: Owner of Youth On The Move in Springfield believes business was targeted after 50 vehicles had tires slashed

Janice Brown thought Monday would be like any other workday at her 24-hour Springfield transportation service, Youth On The Move. Her employees were supposed to come to work, pick up one of the 50 vans in the company parking lot and drive disabled clients to their appointments, children to their therapy sessions and anyone in need to a doctor’s office or clinic.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Amherst man killed in Thursday night crash

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has died following a single-car crash on North East Road in Amherst Thursday night. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Sayhan Islam was killed around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when his car went off the road and struck a telephone pole.
AMHERST, MA
Questions remain following arrest of Holyoke city councilor

Family of fallen Springfield officers call for changes to Black Lives Matter mural. Survivors of officers killed in the line of duty told us that it is a letter in that mural that they want changed, and that is the letter ‘T,’ which depicts blood stains dripping down a thin blue line flag.
HOLYOKE, MA
Following a Brief Foot Chase, Male Apprehended and Firearm Recovered

At about 6:17 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Daniel Dotson, 27, of Dorchester, in the area of 2 Lattimore Court. Officers were on directed patrol when they observed a vehicle idling with several individuals standing...
BOSTON, MA
