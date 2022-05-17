ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dona Ana County, NM

Body found after house fire in Doña Ana

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RA2g_0fhHcvyN00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – First responders say a body has been found in the ruins of a burned home in Doña Ana County

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16, Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office deputies and Doña Ana County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 6640 Fox Road regarding a structure fire.

When they arrived, first responders found the home fully engulfed in flames, and a man living at the home was contacted. He indicated a female lived at the residence with him. As of this morning, her whereabouts were still unknown.

Crews remained through the night at the secured scene until morning when further investigation could be conducted.

Officials say a body was recovered but officials were unable to determine gender or any other identification.

As this is an on-going investigation, we will bring you the latest as soon as officials release more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

Related
El Paso News

Man with gunshot wound walks into NE Command Friday night

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man with gunshot injuries walked into the El Paso Police Department’s Northeast Regional Command Center Friday night, according to EPPD. El Paso Fire and Medical crews responded to the Command and took the 37-year-old man to the hospital to treat his wounds.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPFD battling fire at South El Paso recycling firm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews continue to battle a fire at a South El Paso recycling business. The fire broke out Friday morning, shortly after 11a.m., at TCM International, located at 1611 Paisano. Crews shut down Paisano – both east and westbound – between Coles and Eucalyptus Streets to stage […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Migrants taken into custody after crossing the Rio Grand

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mid-morning Friday, a group of migrants were taken to a processing facility by the Border Patrol and a County Sheriff’s unit. Among them, a baby and a minor could be seen accompanied by adults. The group was walking along the Rio Grande on the East side of El Paso and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM’s fires triggers “Operation Rescue Baby Trees”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The largest fire in New Mexico’s history was posing a threat to NMSU’s Forestry Research Center in Mora. That is why Owen Burney and his staff took matter into their own hands. The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire rapidly expanded and endangered the research facility dedicated to restoring forested lands devastated […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dona Ana County, NM
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Doña Ana, NM
KTSM

After mass shootings, delayed case frustrates El Pasoans

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – It has been almost three years since the deadly August 3rd Walmart shooting and El Pasoans we spoke with are frustrated the trial is taking this long. The trial for the suspect Patrick Crusius, still has no date. Lawmakers are saying the delay in trials is due to COIVD. But […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One more arrest made in connection to Nov. 2021 park murder

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ricardo Styles De La Rosa was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the November 11, 2021 murder at Shawver Park. The arrest was made Friday, May 20. Related story: El Paso Police arrest 2 in connection to fatal Lower Valley park shooting […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Most Wanted: Week of May 20

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, charged with throwing rocks at vehicles on I-10

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested a man after he was reportedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 17, EPCSO Deputies were sent to I-10 West at mile marker 46 in reference to criminal mischief. Witnesses say a man had been throwing rocks […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Guatemala#Bliss#Structure Fire#6640 Fox Road#The Apple App Store#Fda#Socorro Pd#Congress#Nexstar Media Inc
Deming Headlight

Deming police needs your help on rash of suspicious fires

DEMING – Suspicious fires have put the Deming Fire Department and City of Deming Police Department on alert. And now, the need your help. “We are doing everything in our power to track down any individual(s) responsible for committing arson," Deming Police Chief Clint Hogan told the Headlight through a press release. "We need your help, though. Please, if you know anything contact DPD or Crime Stoppers."
DEMING, NM
KTSM

Many families still displaced after McBride Fire

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – Nearly a month after the McBride Fire burned over 200 structures, the Mayor says many families are still displaced. Lynn Crawford, Mayor of the Village of Ruidoso, recalls when the mountain town went up in flames, as high winds blew down power lines. “The look on the people’s faces who have […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KTSM

West Texas VA sends support for Mesquite Fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Supporting the Veterans Affairs fourth mission, West Texas VA Health Care System sent its mobile medical clinic and its emergency response team to Abilene in support of the Mesquite Heat Fire. West Texas VA is providing medical attention, water, hygiene goods, socks, and other goods to help Veterans and community […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Sweden
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Train narrowly misses migrants on rail bridge

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With the statue atop Mount Cristo Rey in the background, a uniformed border agent gets off his patrol vehicle and yells in Spanish at the top of his lungs. “Hey! Parense!” (Hey, stop!) But the five fleeing males don’t heed his...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

CBP has busy week of busts at area ports of entry

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers put a stop to the flow of 62 lbs. of methamphetamine, 119 ecstasy pills, and 108 lbs. of marijuana. The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to local authorities or Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution. Our officers conduct much of their […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Officials: Black Fire in Gila Over 104,900 Acres With No Containment

Fire crews continue to take on the Black fire in the Gila National Forest. On Friday, officials reported the fire to be over 104,900 acres with no containment. The fire was reported to be 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences where a Friday evening meeting is planned at the Ralph Edward Civic Center at 7.
GILA, NM
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy