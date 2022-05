SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No. 18 Arkansas Women’s Golf completed the second round of stroke play on Saturday at the Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz., shooting a 17-over 305 on the day. The Razorbacks are currently in 22nd place, looking to make a move into the top-15 in the third round of stroke play to advance in the NCAA Championships.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO