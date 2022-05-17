ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa among cities with highest gas prices in Florida

By Stacker
(Stacker) — The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon.

In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. is also paying more for summer-grade fuel. Summer gasoline blends, which are federally mandated to be produced between May 1 and Sept. 15, have lower Reid vapor pressure, making them less likely to evaporate in warmer weather. Summer blends can cost an extra ​​15 cents per gallon on average.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida. Gas prices are as of May 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Two states, Connecticut and Georgia, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers as the cost of gas increases.

Florida by the numbers:

– Gas current price: $4.50
– Week change: +$0.29 (+6.9%)
– Year change: +$1.60 (+55.4%)
– Gas tax: $0.34 per gallon (#13 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (5/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.63
– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
– Year change: +$2.62 (+86.8%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.64 (5/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Florida:

  1. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $4.64
  2. Fort Lauderdale: $4.55
  3. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $4.53
  4. Miami: $4.53
  5. Port St. Lucie: $4.52
  6. Naples: $4.52
  7. Gainesville: $4.51
  8. Homosassa Springs: $4.51
  9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $4.51
  10. Sebring: $4.50
  11. Ocala: $4.50
  12. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $4.50
  13. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $4.50
  14. Orlando: $4.50
  15. Daytona Beach: $4.50
  16. Jacksonville: $4.49
  17. Punta Gorda: $4.49
  18. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $4.48
  19. Melbourne-Titusville: $4.47
  20. Tallahassee: $4.46
  21. The Villages: $4.46
  22. Panama City: $4.30
  23. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $4.29
  24. Pensacola: $4.28

States with the most expensive gas:

  1. California: $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.32
  3. Nevada: $5.18

States with the least expensive gas:

  1. Kansas: $3.99
  2. Georgia: $4.00
  3. Oklahoma: $4.00

States with the highest gas tax per gallon:

  1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
  2. California: $0.53
  3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon:

  1. Alaska: $0.0895
  2. Hawaii: $0.16
  3. Virginia: $0.162
