ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Hall of Fame golfer to speak at BMW Charity Pro-Am luncheon for women in business

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCfv2_0fhHcCh200

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced Ladies Professional Golf Association Hall of Fame golfer Amy Alcott will speak about the importance of golf for women in the business at the first Amy Alcott & Friends Women’s Clinic and Luncheon.

This event will be on June 8 at The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg leading up to the 2022 tournament, which will take place June 6 to 12 at Thornblade Club in Greenville County and The Carolina Country Club.

Alcott will be joined by the following people at the luncheon:

  • Alex Baldwin – President at Korn Ferry Tour
  • Ann Liguor – sports radio and television personality
  • Troy Mullins – former world long drive champion
  • Sheryl Wilkerson – Vice President of Government Affairs for Michelin North America

Proceeds from the luncheon will support the girl’s golf program at Broome High School in Spartanburg County.

The high school launched a girls’ golf team during the 2021-2022 school year. Event proceeds will support additional equipment needs as the program grows while helping overcome barriers to participation.

Individual tickets, tables and sponsorships are available for purchase. To learn more, visit here or call (864) 738- 0657.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Byrnes HS students celebrate first “normal” graduation in 2 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graduation season is here, and for the first time in a long time, many high school graduates are getting to enjoy a normal ceremony. Thursday night, students from Byrnes High School in Spartanburg District 5 walked across the the stage and tipped their caps as they celebrated reaching an incredible milestone.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Judge grants bond for American Idol star Caleb Kennedy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caleb Kennedy was granted bond by a judge on Friday in the fifth hearing since he was arrested. Kennedy, 17, is charged with DUI in the crash killing 54-year-old Larry Parris on Feb. 8. Officials say he traveled 175 yards off the road to a garage where Parris was working when he ran him over.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Society
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Society
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
County
Greenville County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

One of the Upstate’s largest fairs returns to Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest fairs in the Upstate returns to Simpsonville starting Friday!. Guests can attend the Fair at Heritage Park, located off of I-385, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29. The fair features a variety of free attractions, including entertainment acts from...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pebbles the world's oldest dog

Greenville held the grand opening for the new 60-acre Unity Park on Thursday morning. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your Teeth. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Angie Bruse talks about how a smile affects...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

City of Greenville Welcomes “The Big Dog Show”

The City of Greenville recently announced the opening of The Big Dog Show, a collection of 20 corten steel sculptures by Boston-based artist Dale Rogers. The sculptures are on exhibit in Cleveland Park at the former Cleveland Park Stables site on Woodland Way and on Main Street at ONE City Plaza and RiverPlace. They will remain in Greenville until July 25.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfer#Women In Business#Charity#Bmw Charity Pro Am#The Carolina Country Club#Thornblade Club#Korn Ferry Tour#Government Affairs#Broome High School#Nexstar Media Inc
QSR magazine

Bojangles Franchisee Opens 100th Store in South Carolina

Longtime Bojangles' franchisee Jeff Rigsby has dedicated his career to growing and investing in the beloved Southern brand, and now will officially open his 100th store this week in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new store, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will host a grand opening event to celebrate being lucky...
visitoconeesc.com

Destination: High Falls County Park

High Falls County Park is on the shores of Lake Keowee. The park consists of 46 acres and is one of three parks operated by Oconee County Parks Recreation and Tourism. Campground 100 sites (10 lakeside) with electrical hookups and water. Park Store (seasonal hours) Closed Monday-Tuesday. Snack Shack open...
PICKENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
clclt.com

Rock the Ranch Music Fest 2022

After a two year hiatus, Rock the Ranch is gearing up for its fifth annual music festival at the historic Charlie B. Ranch Arena. The one-day event, being held on Saturday, June 4th, features top touring acts from various genres of music, with proceeds benefiting two selected charities: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shriners Hospital for Children. The festival’s inception was twofold: to honor a friend that passed away and bring music back to a historic concert venue from days long past. Charlie B. Ranch Arena is situated on a beautiful family farm just outside of Seneca, SC (155 Charlie B. Farm Rd., Seneca, SC 29678). Gates will open at 1PM on Saturday and music will kick off at 2PM.
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

CHECK IT OUT: Aerial view of Greenville's new Unity Park

Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including Brew in the Zoo in Greenville, Fair at Heritage Park in Simpsonville and Tabernacle Baptist Church's 150th anniversary. |. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Southern Bank to open HQ in 3,800-square-foot Spartanburg facility

The Southern Bank purchased a 3,800-square-foot property in Spartanburg for an undisclosed sum, the financial institution announced May 19. The property, which is located at 468 E. Main St., will undergo renovations in August, including adding a new exterior façade to the building and creating:. Offices. Meeting spaces. Safekeeping...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate non-profits receive more than half-million dollars in grants

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Six upstate non-profit organizations have been awarded a combined $517,495 in grant funding. Local women’s organization Greenville Women Giving announced the gifts to celebrate 16 years of operations. “It is so exciting to see that what began as a simple idea of collaboration, getting a handful of women together to make their […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy