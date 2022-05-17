ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Afghan refugee, journalist highlights other refugees now in the U.S.

By Newsy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of miles away from home, Afghan refugee Saleha Soadat appreciates the perks of her adoptive country. SALEHA SOADAT: I think in the U.S., the land is very big. Because Afghanistan is a Muslim country, it is not allowed to be without the scarf and clothing like this. NEWSY'S...

