Albany, NY

Man arrested after bringing gun to Albany International Airport

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459MHK_0fhHbn7a00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been arrested after bringing a gun to the Albany International Airport. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Tyron Ridley, 35, of Florida, was arrested on May 16.

On Monday around 4 p.m., deputies were called to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter for a passenger declaring a firearm. Sheriff Craig Apple said deputies are called to the airport for every gun that is declared to check for its legality.

According to the TSA website, passengers are allowed to bring guns if they are in checked bags, unloaded, in a hard-sided container, and declared to the airline at check-in. However, the Sheriff’s Office said Ridley did not have a New York State Pistol Permit.

Albany man charged with stealing Assemblyman’s car

Pistol permits from other states do not carry over to New York, according to New York State law. Even if someone has a permit from another state, they would need a New York Pistol Permit to possess a firearm in New York.

Deputies found that Ridley was in possession of a Taurus, G2C 9mm handgun. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a misdemeanor. Ridley was released on an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Colonie Town Court on June 8 at 6 p.m.

