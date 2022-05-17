Royals shake up staff by firing hitting coach. That addresses half the problem: Podcast

The first big change from the Kansas City Royals’ disappointing season came Monday when hitting coach Terry Bradshaw was fired and Alec Zumwalt took over the position. Are more moves on the horizon?

Perhaps, if the Royals don’t show signs of improvement soon. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell discuss the recent events with host Blair Kerkhoff and their impact.

The show started as a SportsBeat Live.

Royals hitting coaches since 2009

2009-12: Kevin Seitzer

2013: Jack Maloof, George Brett, Pedro Grifol

2014: Grifol, Dale Sveum

2015-17: Sevum

2018-22: Terry Bradshaw

2022: Alec Zumwalt

Story links:

Firing of hitting coach reflects Kansas City Royals’ broader issues, need for urgency

Kansas City Royals’ firing of hitting coach proves a change in front office operations