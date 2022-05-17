ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals shake up staff by firing hitting coach. That addresses half the problem: Podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The first big change from the Kansas City Royals’ disappointing season came Monday when hitting coach Terry Bradshaw was fired and Alec Zumwalt took over the position. Are more moves on the horizon?

Perhaps, if the Royals don’t show signs of improvement soon. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell discuss the recent events with host Blair Kerkhoff and their impact.

The show started as a SportsBeat Live.

Royals hitting coaches since 2009

2009-12: Kevin Seitzer

2013: Jack Maloof, George Brett, Pedro Grifol

2014: Grifol, Dale Sveum

2015-17: Sevum

2018-22: Terry Bradshaw

2022: Alec Zumwalt

Story links:

Firing of hitting coach reflects Kansas City Royals’ broader issues, need for urgency

Kansas City Royals’ firing of hitting coach proves a change in front office operations

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Seitzer
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
George Brett
Person
Sam Mcdowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#Sportsbeat Kc#Sevum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
802
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy