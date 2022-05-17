ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powellsville, NC

Larry S. Hoggard, Jr.

By Contributor
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
 3 days ago

POWELLSVILLE – Larry Stevenson Hoggard, Jr., age 48, passed away on May 15, 2022 at his home. Mr. Hoggard was born in Norfolk, VA on Nov. 11, 1973, a son of Joann Carr Hoggard and the late Larry Stevenson Hoggard, Sr. Steve worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Bertie Correctional Institution....

www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Martha D. Warren

RICH SQUARE – Martha Davis Warren, a resident of Rich Square, N.C. died on May 15, 2022, at the Rich Square Villa, eight days after celebrating her 100th birthday. Martha was born in Conway, N.C. on May 7, 1922, and graduated from Conway High School in 1939, where she was a member of the basketball team. In 1942, she married William Elmo Davis, Sr., also of Conway, who died of a hunting accident in 1944. In 1954, she married Wilson Warren and moved to Rich Square where she became an active member of the Rich Square Baptist Church, the Rich Square Garden Club and various other civic organizations until she moved to The Fountains at the Albemarle in 2013. Martha worked in retail in Conway prior to her second marriage and her move to Rich Square. In her later years, she was very proud to identify herself as a farmer, operating her family farms in Conway.
RICH SQUARE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Scott tops Summey in DA's race

Kim Gourrier Scott will replace her boss. In a tight battle to see who will succeed retiring local District Attorney Valerie Asbell, that job will fall into the hands of Scott, a current Assistant District Attorney on Asbell's staff. Scott used a wide margin of victory in Northampton County...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Davis, Smith advance to November battle for 1st District Congressional seat

At the close of Tuesday's Primary, the battle lines are drawn to see who will represent North Carolina's First Congressional District next year. The unofficial results from the Democratic Primary show Don Davis cruising to an easy win while Sandy Smith won a bitter battle over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson on the Republican side of the ballot.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Betts earns NC Health Director of the Year Award

ELIZABETH CITY – Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) Health Director R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, received the prestigious North Carolina Health Director of the Year Award on May 18 at the NC Association of Local Health Directors meeting in Raleigh. Given annually, this award recognizes outstanding involvement, leadership, and...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ruffin wins battle for Bertie Sheriff

With no known opposition standing in his way later this year, current Bertie County Deputy Tyrone Ruffin will become the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county. The unofficial results from Tuesday's Primary saw Ruffin earn the majority approval of the Democratic voters as he topped the balloting in a three-man race to replace retiring Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Amelia P. Adams

COLERAIN, NC – Amelia Ping Adams, age 85, of Wakelon Road, Colerain, gained her angel wings Monday, May 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A native of Bertie County, Amelia was born January 6, 1937 and was a daughter of the late Leonard and Nell Pierce Ping.
COLERAIN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Branch earns victory in superior court judge race

Chief District Court Judge Brenda Green Branch will be the new Halifax County Superior Court judge after her victory over the sitting judge and a Roanoke Rapids attorney who sought the seat. According to unofficial results, Branch got 46.98 percent of the votes to defeat Judge Norlan Graves and attorney...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Wray sails to Primary victory

Incumbent NC House District 27 Representative Michael Wray will advance to November's General Election following a landslide win in this past Tuesday's Democratic Primary. Wray, a native of Northampton County who is currently in his ninth term as a member of the NC House, captured nearly 80 percent of the vote (10,832 – 2,879) against his opponent Jerry McDaniel.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Recount called in Northampton

Three seats on Northampton County's Board of Commissioners were up for grabs on this year's ballot. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday's primary election, however, one incumbent commissioner will be facing a recount to see if the numbers shift in her favor. That extremely close commissioner...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie Post 102 to field three Legion Baseball teams

AHOSKIE – Ahoskie American Legion Post 102 has announced they will field three baseball teams for the upcoming 2022 season. "We are really excited about the upcoming season," said David Ellis who will serve as the General Manager of all three teams. "This year we had our largest turnout ever and due to the huge numbers, we decided to form a second junior team."
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie Election Results

AHOSKIE – Two incumbents on the Ahoskie Town Council were successful in an effort to retain their seats following Tuesday's election. However, another incumbent saw their reelection bid come up short. According to the unofficial election results, Charles Freeman and Roy Sharpe each won another term in office....
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder suspect surrenders

AHOSKIE – An individual wanted in the May 14 homicide of an Ahoskie man has turned himself in. Clarence Andre Tann Jr., age 30 of Ahoskie, surrendered this afternoon (Wednesday) at the Ahoskie Police Department. There he was issued arrest warrants, charging him with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 25-year-old Dequan Melik Perry.
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Byrum, Ryan reelected to Gates County Board of Education

Two incumbent members of the Gates County Board of Education emerged victorious over their respective challengers during Tuesday's Primary Election. According to the unofficial results of this non-partisan race, veteran School Board member Leslie Byrum easily defeated Phil A. Kiver, 1,318-313, to earn another term as the District 5 representative.
GATES COUNTY, NC

