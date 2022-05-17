Kevin Harlan ‘furious’ over viral Odell Beckham Jr. moment during NBA broadcast

There’s more to this Kevin Harlan story than a seconds-long soundbite.

In an interview with USA Today , the broadcaster opened up about a now-viral moment that occurred during a Mavericks-Suns playoff game this month, when viewers seemingly believed that he was taking a dig at Odell Beckham Jr. after bringing up the wide receiver’s torn ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl 2021 win during an exchange with Reggie Miller.

“What I was going to finish saying, but I was unfortunately interrupted was, ‘And look at him walk after blowing that knee, knowing that he was a part of a Super Bowl championship performance,” Harlan said.

The conversation initially began when Beckham and girlfriend Lauren Wood appeared on the broadcast , with Harlan noting how the free-agent receiver had “good seats” for the game. Miller then told Harlan to call Beckham by the “correct title” as a Super Bowl champion, which is when Harlan replied, “He blew a knee in the Super Bowl.”

“I couldn’t finish it and I got attacked and that’s the kind of world we live in now. And I was furious that I took heat over that, because I wasn’t given a chance to finish what I was going to say because of what the broadcast was doing at the time,” Harlan told USA Today.

Because the broadcast soon shifted to an interview with the Suns’ Chris Paul, Harlan and his comment were “left hanging.”

“I was going to tell a story. I know who he is. I’ve called every year of his career. I was just going to try this thing – you just have to be so vigilant, so alert to everything that happens,” said Harlan, who calls NFL games for Westwood One. “I was left hanging. I took the brunt of it. I didn’t like it.”

Harlan is moving forward, however, as he’s set to call the Western Conference Finals between the Mavericks and Warriors, which begins Wednesday. Beckham, meanwhile, is currently working his way back from surgery and has not yet found his next NFL landing spot.

Beckham had initially signed a one-year deal with the Rams , who previously expressed interest in his possible return.