Rockies vs. Giants prediction: Bet on Alex Cobb and the visitors

 4 days ago

Red-faced. Only the Reds can throw a no-hitter and lose . The Pirates’ run on a “fielder’s choice” led to their surprising win on Sunday. More surprising? Stitches’ choice wasn’t the Reds.

Best division? The NL West. The Dodgers, Padres and Giants are all playoff contenders. The D’backs and Rockies are playing .500 ball. The Giants are in Colorado. Chad Kuhl (3-1, 2.88) pitches for the home team. The former Pirate had never won more than eight games in his five years but is well on his way to a career high. However, Kuhl was out-pitched by the Giants’ Alex Cobb in San Francisco last Wednesday. Kuhl lost his cool, allowing five runs. Cobb (3-1, 3.98) limited the Rockies to one run over 5 ¹/₃ to get the W. The Balboas have been rock solid at home, but we will take the Giants for 10 units.

Storms rolled into Boston on Monday, but the Red Sox have been under black clouds since the season started. Astros are in. We had Boston. Holding at +153 oilcanboyds.

