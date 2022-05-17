Keyshia Cole speaks out on ‘harsh’ Antonio Brown Instagram drama

There doesn’t seem to be any love lost between Antonio Brown and R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to discuss her apparent relationship with the free-agent wide receiver, days after he shared a video on Instagram speculated to be of Cole showing off a lower back tattoo of his initials.

Cole took issue with the caption of Brown’s video, which read: “You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

“It was a little harsh,” Cole said in an Instagram Live with celebrity stylist EJ King, according to The Shade Room. “Maybe he doesn’t know that it was a little harsh for him to say that. Even me speaking to him, he was like, ‘Do you want me to change the caption?’ And I was like no, I don’t want you to change the caption.”

King called the caption “a little insensitive,” adding that if Cole told Brown the latter, “You’ll start to resent him if he’s not in a place of receiving what you’re trying [to say].”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdpJQ7Nrk4k

Cole interjected, laughing, and said, “I think he made it very clear that he didn’t want to receive it. I think he made it very clear. He was like, you know, ‘Baby I liked you at first, but now I don’t’ — it’s like a no. So I think that’s just maybe just what it is… I’m trying to figure it out.”

In the comments of Brown’s video post, Cole wrote , “This the second time you posted this @AB but the captions changed. don’t be mad at me no more babe, I said I apologize.”

The context of her comment is unclear, however.

According to a screengrab shared Tuesday by The Shade Room , Cole allegedly posted and deleted the following message on her Instagram Story: “Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now. I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what.. Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn’t mutual.”

Brown and Cole collaborated on the song “Don’t Leave,” which is the first single off his recently released rap album, “Paradigm.” The singer sang his praises in late April, telling TMZ that she believes the All-Pro wideout could win a Grammy someday.

Keyshia Cole recently spoke out about an Instagram post from Antonio Brown Getty Images

“I think he’s really talented, for sure,” she said at the time. “I love the body of work that he created. I think he’s gonna be great. I do. I wouldn’t have collaborated if I didn’t think he’d be great.”

Brown began focusing on his rap career following his release from the Buccaneers in January after an on-field outburst at MetLife Stadium in Week 18 when Tampa played the Jets.

In the third quarter, Brown tossed his gear into the crowd and ran shirtless across the endzone, never returning to the game.

Antonio Brown plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November 2020 Getty Images

Antonio Brown made a shirtless exit from a Buccaneers-Jets game in January 2022 AP

The next day, NFL Network reported that the Buccaneers wanted Brown to seek mental health treatment and therapy before cutting ties completely — but the wide receiver thought the idea was “ridiculous.”

Brown later addressed the matter and said, “There is nothing wrong with my mental health,” and that he was told to “get the f–k out of here” during the incident.