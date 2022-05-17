Expert betting predictions, picks for Celtics vs. Heat, Astros vs. Red Sox

All three major sports are in action Tuesday, but expert bettors are targeting three particular games.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today, the report has identified one NBA total, one MLB side, and two MLB totals as triggering a majority of the above signals. Without further delay, let’s dive in.

Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off on Tuesday and experts like the under in South Beach.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the opening number of 206.5 points, which has since ticked down three points to 203.5 (the best price available on that number is -105). Additionally, big-money backers are supporting the under as well. As of this writing, the under has seen 45 percent of all bets against 69 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, one top NBA betting expert from The Action Network is backing the under to round out the three signals going in its favor.

Under 203.5 Points (-105) – BetMGM

Experts are triggering both a side and total in game two of this three-game series.

The Red Sox claimed the opening game at home and bettors like them again on Tuesday. We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Red Sox, which opened as +100 underdogs but have seen its price skyrocket to -118. Plus, big money is showing for Boston as well. As of this writing, the Red Sox moneyline has seen 44 percent of all moneyline bets against 70 percent of the total moneyline handle.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is supporting the Red Sox, giving it three signals of five.

As for the total, expert bettors like the looks of over 8.5 runs. Similar to the Red Sox side, we’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the over in addition to big money bets. At this writing, the over has seen 44 percent of all bets against 65 percent of the total handle.

Finally, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing over 8.5 runs to round out the three signals in its favor.

Red Sox Moneyline (-118), Over 8.5 Runs (-115) – FanDuel

Last night’s game featured 13 combined runs at Coors Field, but backers like the under tonight.

We’ve seen sharp action coming in on under 10 runs at the opening, but the total now sits at 11 at most shops. Further, one Action Network PRO system – Weather: Wind Blowing In – triggers the under in this game. That system, which looks for sustained winds between five and 35 mph in games with closing totals between six and 11 runs, has a 55 percent historical win rate and a seven percent return on investment.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the under tonight to round out the three signals going in its favor.

Under 11 Runs (-105) – Caesars