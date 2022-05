A center-chimney Colonial in Connecticut that was built in 1685 is the oldest property to hit the market this week on Realtor.com®. Located about 90 miles north of Manhattan, the well-preserved home features many period details throughout, including decorative wood paneling and hardware. The cozy main floor has a family room with a fireplace, a library, and an office with a fireplace. Upstairs, you will find a primary bedroom along with three other bedrooms.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO