ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, FL

Springfield man charged with child abuse

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgcQn_0fhHZVB800

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A man in Springfield is charged with child cruelty and neglect after being confronted by police on Thursday.

Springfield police said a 10-year-old girl was found by herself running away from a home after receiving “unjustifiable violent” .. “discipline.” She was reportedly taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center by police.

Investigators and health professionals said the girl reportedly had bruising on her legs and face, along with cuts on the back of her head. Investigators said the injuries are consistent with a “highly forceful series of belt strikes.”

Police later identified Ryan Oliver Batson, 32, as the suspect.

Deadly drug on the rise in Marianna

Reports said police showed up to Batson’s Springfield home. Police attempted to arrest Batson, but he reportedly barricaded himself and a 7-year-old boy inside the home.

Investigators said Batson became violent with police, while also holding the child. The 7-year-old reportedly suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

According to reports, Batson hit and kicked officers while being arrested.

Batson was charged with aggravated child abuse, child neglect, and resisting an officer with violence. He was booked into Bay County Jail Friday night

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Florida inmate who escaped from work release back in police custody

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida inmate who escaped from his work-release program on May 4 is back in police custody. Anthony Barnes was wanted for escape, property damage and criminal mischief. Barnes escaped from a work-release program in neighboring Escambia County to Santa Rosa County. The Violent Fugitive Task Force, Criminal Apprehension […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Parker leaders start the conversation on golf carts

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker residents may soon be able to drive golf carts on some of the city’s streets. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city attorney introduced a new golf cart ordinance. However, some community leaders said people driving on Business 98 would be too dangerous. The attorney noted that they will […]
PARKER, SC
WMBB

St. Andrews Marina holds 25th annual Blessing of the Fleet

ST.ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Andrews Marina was full of people participating in the 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday morning. The event included a fish fry to raise money for Second Chance of Northwest Florida and a celebration of the end of winter with the Burning of the Socks. Second Chance of […]
ADVOCACY
WMBB

Leaders discuss buying more property in Parker for stormwater retention

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker city council members discussed buying some land for stormwater retention at their meeting Tuesday night. The land is located next to the Cheri Lane townhomes off Business 98, which is prone to flooding. Mayor Andrew Kelly said the property owner is asking for $25,000, which council members say is too […]
PARKER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, FL
WMBB

RJ Yeager named finalist for Ferriss Trophy

STARKVILLE, MS. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Mississippi State second baseman RJ Yeager was named a Ferriss Trophy finalist on Monday morning.  Yeager was one of five nominees listed as finalists for the award, which is presented to the Most Outstanding College Player in the state of Mississippi.  The award is named in memory of […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy