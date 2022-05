Can you feel it? Do you smell it? The 2022 PGA Championship has arrived, and four days of pristine golf return to Southern Hills for a major championship for the first time in 15 years. It all begins Thursday with Round 1 as the Tulsa, Oklahoma, grounds will be filled to capacity with fans. (Whether they will imbibe in those $18 beers remains to be seen.)

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO