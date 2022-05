GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mom shaming is when people criticize a mother for making parenting choices that differ from the choices they have made or would make themselves. Throughout the nationwide baby formula shortage, time and time again we've seen posts on social media discrediting the struggle, a lot of parents are facing right now saying they should just breastfeed instead. Quite simply, that's not an option for everyone and bullying a mom about that isn't cool.

