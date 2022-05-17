ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Wild winger Kevin Fiala's future remains uncertain

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeClG_0fhHXrTQ00
The cap-strapped Minnesota Wild may have no choice but to part ways with budding superstar Kevin Fiala. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild had a heck of a season, recording a franchise-high 113 points and securing home ice advantage in the first round. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in any postseason success, as they were eliminated in six games by the St. Louis Blues.

Despite the fact that they haven’t been together for very long, many were pointing to this season as a sort of “last dance” for the current Wild roster because of cap penalties coming next year. Minnesota will carry a $12.74M cap charge in 2022-23, and a $14.74M cap charge in the following two years because of the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. With a penalty that amounts to close to 16% of the cap ceiling, it’s extremely hard to build a competitive roster, at least when your goal is the Stanley Cup.

That means this offseason, general manager Bill Guerin will have to make some significant changes.

Most notable is the restricted free-agent status of Kevin Fiala, who set a career high with 33 goals and 85 points this year after finding immediate chemistry with rookie Matt Boldy. Fiala’s platform year was an outstanding example of the dynamic five-on-five player many have always known he can be, as 67 of those points came at even-strength. Now, as he heads into the summer as an RFA for the final time, the Wild could very well have to move on from their Swiss star. Guerin was clear about that at his press conference Tuesday:

"There’s uncertainty. We’d love to have Kevin back. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible. We have to dig into it a little bit, to see what we could possibly do. But there is uncertainty, that’s a good word for it.

"I’m uncertain. I am. Look, we can do anything–but at what cost?"

Guerin explained that there have not yet been discussions with Fiala’s agent but there is no rush at the moment. As an arbitration-eligible RFA, the team still has control over the 25-year-old through the summer and doesn’t necessarily have to rush to get a new contract or a trade completed in the coming weeks.

Importantly, the Wild already have more than $75M committed to next season with the buyout penalties, and other roster holes to address. That includes the goaltending position, where Cam Talbot is under contract, but Marc-Andre Fleury is a potential candidate for a short-term extension. They also will have several forward spots open even beyond Fiala, with Nicolas Deslauriers and Nick Bjugstad both scheduled for unrestricted free agency.

There are some internal candidates for those spots, with Marco Rossi leading the way after he returned from illness to have an excellent minor-league season. The 20-year-old forward is expected to compete for a spot in training camp and likely has an inside track given his relatively inexpensive entry-level contract. Rossi’s offensive upside could help to soften the blow of losing Fiala, and a trade could net the Wild other pieces to help build their club into a contender once again. It will be difficult, however, which makes this first-round loss likely sting all the more for fans in Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tyler Bozak's latest bonus pushes Blues' overage penalty even further

The St. Louis Blues are happy to be advancing to the second round of the playoffs. However, their series win over the Minnesota Wild is not without complications. Veteran center Tyler Bozak earned a $100K bonus with the Blues advancing, per CapFriendly, which for many teams would not be an issue. However, the Blues operated so close to the salary cap’s upper limit this season that they had no cushion for performances bonuses they had promised to Bozak and were already in the red. In fact, even before Bozak’s latest bonus was earned, the Blues held the third-highest bonus overage penalty for 2022-23 at $1M awarded to Bozak for playing in 41-plus games this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime NHL forward Frans Nielsen to retire after World Championships

Via a news release from his DEL team, Eisbaren Berlin, longtime NHL center Frans Nielsen will retire from professional hockey after representing his native Denmark at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Championships. Nielsen played the 2021-22 campaign overseas in Germany after the Detroit Red Wings bought out the final year of his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point suffers leg injury during Game 7

It appears as though the Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their core pieces for the rest of Saturday's Game 7 after forward Brayden Point suffered an apparent leg injury late in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The injury came as Point and Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano traveled into the corner, Point trying to spin off of Giordano, but appearing to get his skate stuck, falling awkwardly onto the ice. Point would get up and go to the dressing room, putting no weight on his right leg. He would return at the start of the second period, taking a shift and appearing to be in a great deal of pain before returning to the bench and remaining there.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hockey Canada announces 2022 IIHF World Championship roster

The roster is set with just a few days to go before things kick off for Hockey Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. The defending gold medalists will ice a rather youthful roster this season, highlighted by some of the league’s up-and-coming stars, along with some established top-end youngsters.
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign former second-round pick Olof Lindbom

Another talented young goaltender is set to join the New York Rangers. CapFriendly has reported the terms of a to-be-announced entry-level contract between New York and 2018 second-round pick Olof Lindbom. The Swedish netminder is set to sign a two-year deal worth an AAV of $925K. The NHL salary in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Nick Bjugstad
Pro Hockey Rumors

Carey Price, Zdeno Chara, Kevin Hayes finalists for Masterton Trophy

The NHL continues to release finalists this week for its major awards. Monday, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli revealed the three finalists for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as voted on by the PHWA. New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes were named for the award.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins forward Brian Boyle week-to-week with lower-body injury

As the Penguins gear up for a do-or-die final game in their series against the New York Rangers, they will be without one of their more important bottom-sixers. Veteran Brian Boyle, whose play after not playing all of last season has been one of the best stories all year, is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, as relayed by NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Minnesota Wild#The St Louis Blues#Rfa#Swiss
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy reportedly clears COVID protocol, joined team ahead of Game 5

In a surprise twist, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reports that Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is at PNC Arena in Raleigh, likely meaning he’s cleared NHL COVID protocol and could play in tonight’s Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Kaplan did not go so far as to say that McAvoy would play Tuesday night but he is expected to take warmups.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks extend Alexander Barabanov on two-year, $5M deal

The San Jose Sharks decided to keep Alexander Barabanov around, reaching a two-year extension with the versatile forward. The deal keeps him under contract through 2023-24 and will carry an average annual value of $2.5M, according to Chris Johnston of TSN. Johnston adds that it will include a 10-team no-trade clause and signing bonuses of $1.0M in 2022-23 and $500K in 2023-24. Barabanov was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vegas Golden Knights reportedly fire Peter DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday morning that the team has fired head coach Peter DeBoer. General manager Kelly McCrimmon will meet with the media at 3:00 p.m. CT to address the firing. He said the following in a statement today:. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens win 2022 NHL draft lottery

Beginning this season, the full effect of the changes to the draft lottery rules announced last year are in place. Starting this year, teams can only move up a maximum of 10 spots if they’re selected, meaning teams originally set at picks 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 cannot move up all the way to the first overall pick. A win for one of these teams in the first draft lottery secures the pick for the team that finished last.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy