Shelby County, TN

William Hughes, who broke racial boundaries in county government, dies at 90

By Julia Baker
 4 days ago

William “Bill” R. Hughes, one of the first Black Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and the first African American superintendent of the Shelby County Penal Farm, has died, a family member confirmed Tuesday, May 17.

Mr. Hughes, 90, died Sunday, May 15, at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital. He had been in good health until suffering debilitating strokes in February and March.

“He lived a life of service, and he lived a full life,” his granddaughter, Elizabeth Merriwether, said. “He was loved. And we knew he loved us. So we’re just thankful. We believe that he ascended to heaven. And so with that, we can be confident in all of that.”

Merriweather added that Mr. Hughes “was always very happy, energetic, and he had a very strong spirit of serving others. That’s our legacy with him ... just serving other folks and then how we should have love for each other as a family.”

Mr. Hughes was born in Memphis March 8, 1932, and attended Booker T. Washington High School, where he was president for the class of 1950.

“He had been leading for a long time,” Merriwether said.

After graduation, he attended Shelby State Community College and Memphis State University, where he focused on law enforcement investigation.

In 1960, Mr. Hughes became one of the first four African Americans to be appointed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. He remained with SCSO for 21 years, first as a patrolman, then as an assistant chief. He was the first Black assistant chief in law enforcement in Tennessee.

While with SCSO, he was the second African American from Tennessee to graduate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He graduated with honors in the 114th session in Quantico, Virginia.

“When we have a funeral, he will lie in state and rest in his deputy’s uniform,” Merriwether said. “He was proud to be one of the first of four African American deputies for the Shelby County Sheriff’s department.”

Mr. Hughes also was the first Black division director for both the Shelby County Department of Corrections and the Shelby County Fire Department. He was the first African American to be appointed to the board of directors for the Shelby County Retirement System, in which he served for several years. He also served as a board member for the Emergency Communications District (911 Board) for 17 years.

During his 29 years working for the Shelby County government, he moved through ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain and jail inspector. He retired from the Shelby County government July 1, 1989.

Former Shelby County Mayor Bill Morris was a longtime friend of Mr. Hughes, beginning in 1964 when Morris became sheriff and integrated the department, which previously did not allow Black officers to patrol alongside white officers or arrest white offenders. Morris later appointed Mr. Hughes as the director of the penal farm, where he supervised Morris’ father in the carpenter shop.

“He’s been my friend all these years,” Morris said. “He just turned 90 and called me about three or four weeks ago from the hospital and said, ‘Now I’m waiting on you to get to be 90, because I want to be at your birthday party (in September).’ And I made my list, and he’s on it.

“He has been a loyal, great friend. I’ve been proud of his contributions to the community, whether that was at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (where he attended), the Sheriff’s department, the Marshal’s office, the Penal Farm, wherever he was. He was diligent in all of his efforts. He represented whoever he worked for with 100% loyalty.”

Mr. Hughes also was a graduate of the U.S. Secret Service Law Enforcement Assistance Administration and was a court security officer for the U.S. Marshal Service.

He was a life member of the NAACP, a Boy Scout troop master, a Prince Hall mason, a secretary for the Shelby County Federal Credit Union and a member of the Walker Homes Civic Club.

Mr. Hughes’ accolades include a 1974 “Lawman of the Year” award sponsored by Civitan Club and a 1977 “Most Outstanding Deputy Sheriff” award from the Memphis and Shelby County Bar Association.

Mr. Hughes leaves his wife of 73 years, Elizabeth Hughes; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his three children.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Anointed Temple of Praise, 3939 Riverdale Road. A viewing will be held at the church Friday, May 20, 4-7 p.m.

Joyce Collins
4d ago

Mr. Hughes was a neighbor of my Parents for many years on Rochester Rd until they moved when he became Superintendent. Just a wonderful, wonderful person, he and his lovely wife. May God rest his soul and strengthen his dear Wife and Family.

