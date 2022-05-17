ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Wood Ducks’ Maximo Acosta earns Rangers Defender of the Month award

By Texas Rangers Communications
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjuzI_0fhHXH8c00

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Texas Rangers today announced the organization’s minor league award winners for April, and Maximo Acosta of the Down East Wood Ducks was named Defender of the Month.
Acosta, 19, has spent this season as the starting shortstop for Down East (A), his first career action in a full-season league. In 27 games, he has recorded 74 assists, second-most in the Carolina League. Acosta entered 2022 ranked as the Rangers’ No. 21 prospect according to Baseball America. Signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Venezuela in 2019, Acosta did not play in 2020 and missed most of 2021 due to injury, undergoing Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery on Aug. 25, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Wood Ducks held to three hits in loss

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carolina Mudcats pitchers Carlos Rodriguez and Alexander Cornielle combined to allow just three hits in a 9-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday at Five County Stadium. Rodriguez allowed two hits and a run while striking out five batters in four innings of work. Cornielle (1-4) came on […]
ZEBULON, NC
WNCT

ECU opens series with Houston with 8-4 win, 12th straight victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina scored seven runs over the final three frames erasing a three-run deficit for an 8-4 American Athletic Conference series-opening win over Houston Thursday night at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the victory, the Pirates 12th in a row, they improve to 36-18 overall and 18-4 in league play while the […]
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

Late grand slam sends Wood Ducks to third straight loss

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Mudcats dealt the Down East Wood Ducks their third straight loss Friday, scoring six runs in the ninth inning to secure an 8-6 win at Five County Stadium. Carolina’s last-minute surge happened after Down East took a 6-2 lead by scoring three runs in the eighth. One of those […]
ZEBULON, NC
WNCT

ECU wins in walk-off fashion against Houston for 14th straight

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 21 East Carolina closed the 2022 regular season in dramatic fashion in a couple ways Saturday afternoon by walking off Houston, 3-2, in the 10th inning and extending its win streak to a nations-best 14 games on Senior Day. With the victory, the Pirates improved to 38-18 overall and 20-4 in American […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Carolina League#Wood Ducks#The Texas Rangers#The Down East Wood Ducks#Defender Of The Month#Down East#Thoracic Outlet Syndrome#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Two arrested, charged in February bank robbery in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington Police Department has announced the arrest of two people in Greenville and charged them in a bank robbery that happened in February. On May 18, Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith were located and arrested in Greenville, according to a media release from the police department. St. Clair was […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Block party coming to New Bern on Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A block party is coming to New Bern. The 2nd annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will be held on Saturday at the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and end at midnight. There will be live music […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Drug operation leads to arrest of 18 in Martin County, one suspect held on $1M bond

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-month operation within Martin County has led to the arrest of at least 18 people, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Williamston Police Department conducted the operation over several months. Officials said they also received help with concerned citizens “to take […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man dies in fatal moped crash in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died in a fatal moped crash in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers say that Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was driving east on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a 2004 Honda […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Music Festival kicks off weekend of music, fun

BEAUFORT, N.C (WNCT) –  The Beaufort Music Festival will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Gallants Channel Waterfront Venue in Beaufort. On Friday, the gates will open up at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 4:30  p.m. And on Saturday, the gates open up at 11 a.m.  The festival encourages people not […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

New Bern man sentenced to 18 years after drug conviction

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jonathan Pak, 36, of Craven County, was sentenced to 216 months in prison for the distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, two and a half kilograms of cocaine, more than 390 grams of heroin and 160 grams of fentanyl.   According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, from […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ECU claims series win over Houston, 5-3

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Zach Agnos, Lane Hoover and Bryson Worrell each collected two hits and drove in a combined four runs, while No. 21 East Carolina’s pitching staff struck out nine with no walks in a 5-3 American Athletic Conference series clinching win over Houston Friday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the victory, the Pirates improve to 37-18 […]
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy