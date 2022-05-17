Wood Ducks’ Maximo Acosta earns Rangers Defender of the Month award

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Texas Rangers today announced the organization’s minor league award winners for April, and Maximo Acosta of the Down East Wood Ducks was named Defender of the Month.

Acosta, 19, has spent this season as the starting shortstop for Down East (A), his first career action in a full-season league. In 27 games, he has recorded 74 assists, second-most in the Carolina League. Acosta entered 2022 ranked as the Rangers’ No. 21 prospect according to Baseball America. Signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Venezuela in 2019, Acosta did not play in 2020 and missed most of 2021 due to injury, undergoing Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery on Aug. 25, 2021.

