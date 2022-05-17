ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

What's Happening Around Elko

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO – The Elko Community Orchestra will present their Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the auditorium of the Elko High School Performing Arts Center. Music will include dance music of the 17th and 18th centuries, as well as a world premiere of “Ongi Etorri” a Basque triptych....

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Matthew Levi Surdahl

ELKO—Matthew Levi Surdahl was taken home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2022. He died doing one of the many things he loved, riding his Harley. He was taken too soon and will be forever missed. Matthew was born on July 1, 1991 in Billings, Montana to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Convention Center has new website and visitors guide

ELKO – Staff at the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority have been busy marketing the community and all it has to offer. They have recently unveiled a new website, exploreelko.com, and published this year’s visitors guide. “The new website was launched last month,” said Elko Convention Center Tourism...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Tanner C. Marvel

Tanner C. Marvel was born on March 18, 1994, in Elko, Nevada. He died on April 26, 2022, in southwestern Utah. Out of the many people who knew him, most would concur that Tanner was quite possibly the best human being God ever put on this Earth. No wonder God wanted him back so soon.
ELKO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Elko man convicted of murdering Spring Creek teen in 2020

ELKO, Nev.(AP) - An Elko County jury has found a 20-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of a 16-year-old Spring Creek girl two years ago. The Elko Daily Free Press reports the same jury will return to district court Monday...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

COVID cases continue rising in Nevada

ELKO – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise statewide over the past week, at the same time Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the emergency is officially over. Tracking of COVID cases has become more difficult with the increase in home testing. Virus levels have been monitored at the City of Elko’s sewage treatment plant, but recent data is not available due to supply chain issues.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Jesse William Warrick

Jesse William Warrick was born on November 20, 1973 in Owyhee, Nevada. His childhood took him to different towns in different states. His family resided in Tonopah, Nevada; Chewelah, Washington; Troy, Montana and Elko, Nevada. During his childhood he was active in many athletic sports to which his ability was viewed on another level. It's been stated by many people that he was one of the best all around multi sport athletes they've ever seen. He was an athletic standout at Tonopah High School and Elko High School. He graduated in Elko in 1992. He had two short-lived college football experiences, one at Foothills College in California and the other at Dixie State in southern Utah.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Troy B. Duncan, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested May 15, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for felony driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000. Preston C. Gallegos, 32, of Clinton, Utah was arrested May 15, 2022, at Davis County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $10,000. Bonnie J....
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

‘1,200-year drought’ impacts Nevada big game quotas

Drought is having an impact on Nevada wildlife but there are some bright spots in Elko County. This year’s quotas “are reflective of a downtrend in wildlife populations statewide primarily due to long-term drought and habitat conversion or loss resulting from wildfires, urbanization, resource competition from wild horses, and more,” the nine-member state Board of Wildlife Commissioners announced after their May meeting.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $575,000

This home has been kept in immaculate condition. Built in 2019 with tons of upgrades. Landscaping is professionally designed. The front driveway has been made wider & larger and rocked. Making it easy to pull in & turn around. Added cement and walkways too. The back yard boast a large covered patio & the yard has been professionally landscaped & xeriscape designed. Sellers also have designed the next phase of design for the back yard that they would be willing to share. When you enter the front door you will notice the large open floor plan. The kitchen is amazing with lots of counter space & cabinets. It also features a eat in kitchen and a dining room off from the kitchen. Most of the home has Hunter Douglas wooden blinds and some rooms have blackout shades also. They have installed a top of the line pellet stove in the living room that keeps the home toasty in the cold months. This home has a split bedroom floor plan, most buyers love that feature. The 3 car garage is at huge 769 sq ft has been fully insulated and has its own heater to keep you warm while tinkering around. Even the garage door has been upgraded to a insulated garage. Really helps keeping the utilities cost low.
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Pet of the Week

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s handsome Pet of the Week, No. 50226109. The shelter’s best guess is that he is a Dachshund mix, a happy guy and gets along great with people and other dogs. He will be neutered June 1 and ready to go...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Wells takes 1st step

RENO — On Thursday, Wells took the first step toward a state title during the Division 1A Nevada State Softball Championships. Against Tonopah, the Lady Leopards survived one big inning by the Lady Muckers and breezed to a 13-7 victory at Damonte Ranch High School. As the home team,...
WELLS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Food truck serves up frosty goodness

ELKO – Most of us have fond memories of sharing ice cream with our family members. Maybe it was for a special treat or a birthday celebration or just because the weather was hot. Whatever the reason, ice cream goes hand in hand with big smiles, sunny days and sheer happiness.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Man imprisoned on drug charges to be released

ELKO – A man imprisoned after police said they found heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in his vehicle is scheduled to be paroled in July. Elko Police Department officers were called to an auto parts store in April 2018 on a report of a shoplifter. Michael D. Overholser, 40, was stopped by police as he was leaving.
ELKO, NV

